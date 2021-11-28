This Calming Donut Dog Bed 'Transforms' Anxious Pups, According to Pet Parents — and It's $24 for Cyber Monday
After a busy Thanksgiving weekend, we could all use a nap in our beds — including our pets. If you traveled with your pets this weekend, introduced them to a slew of new people, or left them at with a sitter, chances are they're a little stressed and anxious right now. Good thing Cyber Monday has outrageous deals on pet products, including this calming donut dog bed at Amazon that's currently 47 percent off for Prime members. One shopper said that their pup with anxiety is "finally able to relax and sleep in his new bed."
The Active Pets Plush Calming Donut Dog Bed has over 2,000 perfect ratings because of its soft and supportive structure that pets (and their owners) love. It's made with a cushiony cotton filling that's lined with plush faux fur fabric to keep them warm and comfortable as they sleep. The round structure allows dogs to burrow and find a comfortable position, and the raised rim is designed to support their head and neck. It even has a slip-resistant bottom, so it won't slide around when they get in or out of the bed.
The plush and calming dog bed comes in three sizes and four different colors to meet your dog's needs and your style preferences. Not only is it a great bed for everyday sleeping, several shoppers said it helped calm their pet's anxieties during stressful car rides and thunderstorms. One pet parent even said "My dog gets anxiety on long car rides so I put his bed in the backseat and he slept calmly the whole ride."
"We have an extremely anxious foster dog that could not relax in one place for very long," a shopper said. "I wanted something cozy and comfortable, and this bed is the one. [It's] thick and soft; he took to it right away. It's a perfect fit for him and he appears to love it."
Another reviewer wrote, "I was skeptical that this would actually make a difference, and have any "calming" charms, but my very anxious dachshund has been transformed! She settled into the plush pillow and relaxed and smiled the entire two hour car drive — which normally requires that she be restrained in an enclosed cage for her safety and mine. I only wish we'd found this years ago!"
This Cyber Monday deal won't last long, so if you need a calming solution for your anxious or energetic pup, now's the time to make your purchase. Head to Amazon now to get the donut dog bed for only $24.
