This Calming Donut Dog Bed 'Transforms' Anxious Pups, According to Pet Parents — and It's $24 for Cyber Monday

After a busy Thanksgiving weekend, we could all use a nap in our beds — including our pets. If you traveled with your pets this weekend, introduced them to a slew of new people, or left them at with a sitter, chances are they're a little stressed and anxious right now. Good thing Cyber Monday has outrageous deals on pet products, including this calming donut dog bed at Amazon that's currently 47 percent off for Prime members. One shopper said that their pup with anxiety is "finally able to relax and sleep in his new bed."