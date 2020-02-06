Action Figures of Firefighters Holding Koalas on Sale to Raise Money for Australia Bushfire Aid

Toy brands Popcultcha and Funko have partnered up to create an adorable way to help the animals suffering from the wildfires burning through Australia.

Available for pre-order now, small action figures of “bushfire heroes” are being sold to benefit the Australian wildlife devastated by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

The limited-edition toys depict the firefighters on the ground in Australia helping to save the animals in danger, including koalas like the one holding on to the figurine’s leg.

The “bushfire heroes” are wearing yellow firefighter uniforms and white helmets and are seen with ashes on their faces and bodies as a result of the fires.

According to the product description, all of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) National Bushfire Appeal in monthly payments until the figures sell out.

“The RSPCA is working alongside government and emergency agencies, veterinarians and local authorities to provide much needed equipment and supplies, emergency care and identifying and assessing injured animals in need of assistance,” the description reads.

“Their work will continue for months after the fires have ceased.”

The heartwarming toy sells for $14.17 plus shipping and can be purchased on the Popcultcha website.

Experts predict that over 1 billion animals, including thousands of koalas, have died in Australia’s recent wildfires, potentially bringing some species to the brink of extinction.

However, several animal rescues have stepped up (and popped up) across Australia to help koalas and the other animals injured in the wildfires, and even knitters around the world have donated their creations to protect the paws of creatures burned in the blazes.

Most recently, Australian Army soldiers dedicated their days off from helping the country to care for koalas in need.

“#OurPeople from 16th Regiment Emergency Support Force have used their rest periods to lend a helping hand at the Cleland Wildlife Park, supporting our furry friends during feeding time and by building climbing mounts inside the park,” the Australian Army wrote in a Facebook post, captioning a series of photos that show soldiers cradling injured koalas and carefully feeding the animals.

The time spent at Cleland Wildlife Park was “a great morale boost for our hard working team in the Adelaide Hills,” the Australian Army wrote.

To learn more about how you can help the people and animals of Australia, click here.