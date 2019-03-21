Dog, Potbellied Pig Adopted Together After Owner Abandoned Them Outside Ohio Shelter

A golden retriever and a potbellied pig abandoned outside an Ohio shelter are homeward bound after their viral story inspired a flood of potential new owners.

The dog and her swine companion were left outside the Tuscarawas County Humane Society in New Philadelphia, Ohio, last week, according to surveillance footage shared to the society’s Facebook group by Kelly Schoelles, vice president of its board of directors.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the footage, a man can be seen removing the dog from a car and tying it to a post, then going back to retrieve the pig, who is in a crate.

RELATED VIDEO: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Adopt New Pup Named Millie: ‘Life’s Better with a Dog’

Schoelles said the animals were left alone for about four hours until a county sheriff’s deputy found them sitting outside.

The clip soon went viral, sparking interest from hundreds of potential owners.

Among those applicants were Grace Erb and her mom, Kelli Stark, who own the Maplewood Farm in Louisville, Ohio.

The women told local Fox affiliate WJW they were immediately drawn to the animals, as their farm is already home to dozens of rescue pets.

RELATED: One-Eyed Golden Retriever Saved from Abusive Past Crowned World’s Cutest Rescue Dog

“When I first saw the golden retriever, first she kind of pulled at my heartstrings, and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a pig! We have to get the pig!” Erb told the outlet. “But having a farm we see it a lot. It’s really sad. I just knew we could make a big difference in both of their lives.”

Shelter director Haley Predragovich agreed, telling WJW she chose Erb and Stark as the lucky new owners because of their experience with animals.

The mother-daughter duo reportedly met their new additions Tuesday, and took home the dog, now called Annie, right away, as the animal, believed to be between 9 and 10 years old, was in perfect health.

RELATED: 200 Dogs Saved From Cruel Korean Dog Meat and Puppy Farm That Bred Pups as ‘Friend and Food’

The pig, now named Hermione, will head to her new home Friday after receiving additional veterinary care.

“They will never be separated,” Erb said. “They will live out the rest of their days at our farm.”

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department reportedly tracked down the man who abandoned the animals by tracing his license plate number. He was cited for cruelty to animals and abandoning animals.

The department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.