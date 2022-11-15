Abandoned Dog Found Starving in Closet by New Homeowners in Maine

A couple in Maine recently encountered an unexpected guest while renovating their newly purchased home — an abandoned puppy.

The new homeowners discovered the malnourished pit bull mix inside a closet, where it had seemingly been left for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The dog, who acted aggressively when authorities responded to the scene last Wednesday, was in need of food and medical care, Caribou Police officer Douglas Bell told the outlet.

"Once the humane society looks at him, we'll have a better idea of whether he's suffered any infections or serious injuries," Bell added. "Once we're able to interview the owner and know the dog's condition, we'll have a better idea of what we might charge them with."

Caribou Police Department

Caribou Police said last week on Facebook that they had identified a suspect and "were in the process of locating him."

"As you can tell the pup has not been properly cared for in quite some time," added the statement. "In fact, he was found abandoned in a closet in a recently purchased home (that had been vacant for some time)in Caribou."

Bell told the newspaper that they were following leads about two people, who were possibly the dog's owner.

"We suspect that they were squatting [in the home]," he told the outlet.

The suspects could be arrested and charged with cruelty or aggravated cruelty to animals, which comes with a $500 fine, and the responsible party could be held liable for the dog's medical expenses, according to Maine law.