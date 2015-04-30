A New Study Reports High-Pitched Noises Can Cause Seizures in Cats
Your home could be a danger zone for your feline.
According to a new study, noises commonly heard around the house can cause seizures in cats, Live Science reports.
High-pitched sounds like crinkling foil, a metal spoon hitting a ceramic bowl or the tapping of a glass can trigger a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “Tom and Jerry Syndrome,” named for the cat in the cartoon who responds to sounds with sharp body movements. Published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery on April 27, the study investigated the seizures of 96 cats, including what types of seizure they had, how long they lasted and what appeared to trigger them.
Researchers found that certain sounds caused three types of seizures: non-convulsive seizures, myoclonic seizures – causing brief muscle jerks – and generalized tonic-clonic seizures, in which the animal loses consciousness and its body jerks for several minutes. They’re calling these sound-triggered seizures feline audiogenic reflex seizures, or FARS for short.
The seizures were found to be most common in Birman-breed cats and senior cats ages 10 to 19, Live Science reports.
So, the next time you ask your cat to help you unpack the groceries, consider this: 71 of the felines in this study responded to the sounds of paper or plastic bags. Another reason you are better off bringing your own!