A New Study Reports High-Pitched Noises Can Cause Seizures in Cats

High-pitched sounds like crinkling foil, a metal spoon hitting a ceramic bowl or the tapping of a glass can trigger a phenomenon that’s been dubbed “Tom and Jerry Syndrome,” named for the cat in the cartoon who responds to sounds with sharp body movements. Published in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery on April 27, the study investigated the seizures of 96 cats, including what types of seizure they had, how long they lasted and what appeared to trigger them.