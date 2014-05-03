A Memphis Must for Princes William & Harry: The Peabody Hotel's Duck March

He’s single – and Prince Harry was quite happy to mingle when he was in party mode in Miami on Wednesday.

But now that he’s in Memphis, Tennessee, for a friend’s wedding, his social life is going to the birds.

No, really.

Prince Harry and his big brother, who are in the River City for a friend’s wedding, should make it a point to check out one of the city’s main (and cutest) attractions: The Peabody hotel’s duck march, of course!

The city’s famed hotel features an ornate fountain with a live-in family of ducks who have been marching for guests and visitors since the 1930s. The adorable duck dance – which occurs twice daily on a red carpet placed in front of the fountain with a human “Duckmaster” in tow – has been quite the attraction for celebrities. Stars like Oprah Winfrey, Justin Timberlake and Robin Thicke have all watched the waterfowl waddle.

They may have kicked off their buddy’s wedding weekend with a Memphis barbecue fast, but before the royals leave they should take in the duck parade and go for a meal at the hotel’s opulent French restaurant, Chez Phillippe. Don’t worry, as their website notes, duck hasn’t been on the menu since their reopening in 1981!