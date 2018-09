A Guide to All of the Adorable Animals That Call Miranda Lambert Mom

“I have a little plaque in my house that says: ‘There is always room for one more dog,'” the singer told PEOPLE in 2014 — it seems that message might also apply to horses and cats. The star — who is heavily involved in animal rescue through her MuttNation Foundation, a charity she created in 2007 with her mother Bev to help end animal abuse and homelessness — has a menagerie of animals, including Cher (right), who was found in an Oklahoma dumpster.