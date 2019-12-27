Meet Kourtney Kardashian's New Puppy, Plus a Complete Guide to All the KarJenners' Pets

Keeping up with the Kardashians is a lot of work. With the entire clan tweeting, snapping, ‘gramming and blogging, there’s a lot of information coming in, so it can be easy to miss an update.

Among the information that can get lost in the shuffle is how many pets the Kardashians have and who is caring for what furry friend. Kylie Jenner always seems to have an adorable little dog by her side. And didn’t we see her with a chicken recently? Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is more of a bunny woman, but now she’s into dogs.

Hard to follow? Don’t worry! We have it all figured out. Keep up with the Kardashians and their pets by checking out our comprehensive list of all of the animals in their lives right now.

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian sister surprised her kids with what looks like a Golden Retriever puppy on Christmas! Per Kourtney’s Instagram post, the family is still deciding on a name, but it looks like they love their pup just the same. Kourtney shared a series of photos of her kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, cuddling their new sis-fur.

It’s all about the power of sisterly love for the Kardashians. In June, Kourtney and Kim each got a girl puppy from the same litter and gave them to their daughters. Penelope’s pup is named Honey and is maybe the fluffiest thing we’ve ever seen.

Snowflake

When Kourtney isn’t showing off her swimsuit collection worldwide, she is at home hanging with Snowflake her pet rabbit. Snowflake doesn’t make many media appearances, but is said to still be living with the eldest Kardashian sister.

Kim Kardashian

Kim is the proud mom to three pups, the first of which she got for her daughter North. In June, Kim and Kourtney each brought home a female pup from the same litter to give to their daughters. Of course, North’s new pooch playmate is already a big hit on Instagram. Her name is Sushi and she is very cute.

In September 2019, the mogul shared that the family added two more mini Pomeranian pups to their home–one black and the other white. Kardashian West asked her followers what they should call the adorable additions, revealing that North was leaning towards Saké for the white dog and Soba or Soy Sauce for the black.

Caitlyn Jenner

Bertha

On June 5, 2017, Caitlyn introduced the newest member of her family: an adorable 2-month-old puppy (seemingly a labrador retriever) named — wait for it — Bertha.

Khloé Kardashian

Gabbana

Khloé was mom to one pet, Gabbana the Labrador retriever. This affectionate sweetie kept the Good American mogul company, and especially adored hanging poolside with her. Gabbana died in January 2018. The Kardashian family got Gabbana and another dog, Dolce, at the same time. Unfortunately, Dolce was killed by a coyote. The little dog’s memory lives on through one of Kylie’s lip kits.

Kendall Jenner

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram; Inset: George Pimentel/Getty

A Snake Son

Kendall revealed that she had a pet snake, that also doubles as an adorable scrunchie, on Instagram Stories in March. In the clip she shared of the reptile, she called the pet “my son.”

A Doberman Pinscher

Kendall sometimes shares photos of her Doberman, but hasn’t shared the pet’s name with her fans.

Mew

Kendall’s one animal buddy is a light-colored greyhound named Mew. The little dog came into her life around Christmas and was quickly showered with affection and presents. She was recently spotted out and about with the pup and revealed she uses on-demand dog walking app, WAG, while she’s traveling.

Kylie Jenner

When it comes to pet ownership, Kylie is the Kween of the Kardashians. The youngest Kar-Jenner kid is the proud mom to several pups and a few other animals. She even created an Instagram account for her dogs, who probably have more followers than you.

Image zoom KYLIE JENNER/INSTAGRAM

Wesley

Kylie introduced her followers to a new pup named Wesley in February 2019. She told fans she adopted the puppy, which is likely a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix.

Bruce

Like Snowflake, Bruce the bunny does not appear on social media often, but is still said to be under Kylie’s care.

Eddie

The newest member of Kylie’s brood is a Silkie chicken named Eddie. This addition places Kylie among a growing group of celebrities that are taking chickens under their wings.

Norman and Bambi

The Big Two! These are the pups you will see most often on Kylie’s social feeds. Norman and Bambi are both greyhounds and parents. The pair recently had two puppies together, which caused their human mom to miss an award show.

Baby Norman and Baby Bambi

Speaking of puppies, here they are! Kylie is currently helping Norman and Bambi care for their itty-bitty canine clones.

Sophia

Perhaps a little more camera shy than Norman and Bambi, Sophia is the third adult greyhound under Kylie’s care. She is shown in the middle of this delectably precious pooch sandwich.

Penny

The most recent pup to join Kylie’s wolf pack is this floppy-eared sweetie name Penny.

Ernie

Last but not least, is Kylie’s longest dog, and Penny’s BFF, Ernie the Dachshund. This long-haired sweetie can often be spotted waddling around in the back of Kylie’s snaps.