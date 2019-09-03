Woman Opens Her Home in the Bahamas to 97 Rescue Dogs to Protect Them from Hurricane Dorian

With Hurricane Dorian bringing in some of the strongest winds and rain the Bahamas has ever seen, one woman is trying to keep as many dogs safe as she can, currently taking care of 97 in her home.

Chella Phillips, who runs the dog rescue The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas, has opened up her doors to nearly 100 animals to protect them from the storm, she shared in a Facebook post Sunday.

Phillips detailed the situation in her home, explaining that 79 of the dogs are inside her master bedroom. Despite the circumstances, she tried to make her home as comfortable as possible for the animals, “music playing in all directions of the house and AC blowing for them.”

RELATED: Rescuers Help Florida Shelters and Sanctuaries Move Animals to Safety Ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Phillips used donated crates to provide a safe space for the “scared ones and the sick ones.”

She also barricaded her home to keep the animals safe inside, however, Phillips added in a post that she had a “stressful night … not even 3 pumps could contain the rain from washing us inside and after an hour all 3 pumps reheated and burned down and we have been outside with buckets fighting a losing battle.”

“Everyone here gets along and welcomes the newcomers with tail wags,” Phillips said in a follow-up post, adding that she wished she could’ve saved even more canines.

“Each of my babies deserve to have loving homes, so please, I am begging for rescues to help them!! My heart is breaking that I left so many on the streets cause I had no more room to bring them,” she added.

RELATED: ‘Cute but Stubborn’ Dog Adopted After More Than 1,000 Days at California Animal Shelter

Phillips rescued the 97 dogs on the fourth anniversary of her refuge, The Voiceless Dogs. Since its opening, Voiceless Dogs has cared for nearly 1,000 animals.

An online fundraiser for the refuge, which Phillips created in August before news of the hurricane, has raised almost $89,000 to date, far surpassing the original goal of $20,000.

“Thank you for the outpouring of support and heartfelt prayers from so many people that don’t even know us,” she wrote on Facebook on Monday. “My post from yesterday went viral and total strangers are reaching out to us giving us the exposure that we need so bad.”