13 Mother's Day Gifts Purrfect for the Cat Mom in Your Life

Do you have a mom who loves her cat as much as you? These are the Mother’s Day gifts for her

By @kbendernyc

Nordstrom

Totes Loves Cats

We love this classic, chic bag because it could also double as an impromptu carrier for a stylish kitty.

Buy it! Longchamp Large Le Pliage Miaou Tote, $195; Nordstrom.com

Cat Eye Sunnies

Glamour and mystery are two qualities every cat mama can appreciate.

Buy it! Gucci 53mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $290; Nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Feline Visage

Who doesn't want to see what they'd look like with cat ears on 24/7?

Buy it! Danielle Creations Cat Ear Extendable Gold Midi Mirror, $36; Nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Pretty Kitty

This cute cat cosmetics case come with Matte Lip Velour in two hues: Pippy and Meow.

Buy it! Winky Lux Kitty Kit, $24; Nordstrom.com

MoodCatz/Etsy

The Fluffy Truth

When you are the proud parent to a perfect pussycat, why spend time with anyone else? 

Buy it! Sorry I Have Plans Cat Tee, $13.90; etsy.com

KittyRoo

Kitty Kangaroo

Now the cat mom in your life can bring her precious child everywhere she goes, and that's the best gift of all. 

Buy it! Kitty Roo, $29.99; buykittyroo.com

Amazon

Go Forth and Be Furry 

For too long cats have been stereotyped as aloof, indoor animals that don't care for fun. This book proves everyone wrong and teaches cat owners how to safely bring their kitties outside to explore. 

Buy it! Adventure Cats Book, $9.81; amazon.com

Cratejoy.com

Thinking Inside the Box

This is a gift that keeps giving. The Cat Lady Box is a subscription service that offers monthly mailings full of cat-themed goodies for owners and toys for their felines. 

Buy it! Cat Lady Box, $34.99; cratejoy.com

Thepaperstore.com

Prized Possession 

Cats aren't too great at shopping, so lend them a paw by giving your mom this mug in her name. 

Buy it! Cat Mother of the Year Mug, $12.99; thepaperstore.com

IvyByDesign/Etsy

Close to My Heart 

A stylish way for kitty-loving moms to show where their heart lies without words – though they will probably still talk about it.

Buy it! Kitten Necklace, $15.98; etsy.com

HappyRollingPin/Etsy

A Great Bake

Now any cookie can be a cat cookie with a quick flick of the wrist! 

Buy it! Cat Pattern Rolling Pin, $16.99, etsy.com

AyoBijou/Etsy

Always on Time

When it's always cat o-clock, a cat mom is always on time. 

Buy it! Cat Watch, $18.99, etsy.com

Farm Sanctuary Shop

Can't Go Wrong

Almost all moms, cat lovers or not, adore chocolate. These treats are even better than normal sweets because proceeds from their sale go towards helping rescued animal moms and their kids. 

Buy it! Mother's Day Vegan Truffles, $28.00; farmsanctuary.com

