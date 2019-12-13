New 9-Hour Loop of 'Christmas Cat' Hovering Atop a Robotic Vacuum Is Holiday Perfection

It’s a Christmas miracle that cat lovers never knew they needed.

On Wednesday, the BBC YouTube channel casually uploaded a video titled “9 hours of our Christmas cat hoovering #XmasLife.”

Viewers get exactly what the name promises: a lengthy, uninterrupted loop of a feline sitting atop a self-driving vacuum cleaner, riding back and forth, in and out of frame.

Clocking in at no less than 9 hours, 9 minutes and 9 seconds, the video, which has been viewed more than 30,000 times since its upload, shows the unbothered kitty sweeping the floor within a room decked out for the holidays, Christmas tree and all.

“Feel the festive cheer with our furry friend on a robot vacuum cleaner, and live your best #XmasLife,” reads the video’s description.

RELATED: Cats and Kittens Abandoned in Box with the Message ‘Need a Home. Merry Xmas’ Rescued in England

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Featuring ambient vacuum noises and the occasional cat’s meow, the extended clip is perfectly suited for background noise while unwrapping gifts on Christmas morning or for falling asleep to comforting cat content.

In the comment section, fans couldn’t get enough of the quirky video.

“This piece of Art is much better than the banana on the wall,” wrote one user, referencing the controversy earlier this month at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Another person wrote: “Hmmm, how do I convert this into a computer or TV screensaver? Kinda therapeutic, am loving it.”

The video is also being perpetually live-streamed on YouTube.