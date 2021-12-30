836 Parakeets Surrendered to Michigan Rescue: 'A Christmas Present We Were Not Expecting'

An animal hoarder's son dropped off the hundreds of birds at the Detroit Animal Welfare Group over the holidays

The son of an animal hoarder surrendered more than 800 parakeets to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, according to the rescue.

Initially, the man surrendering the birds told the Michigan shelter that he would drop off 60-80 birds. Instead, he arrived with 497 parakeets on Dec. 23 and returned with 339 more parakeets on the day after Christmas.

"A Christmas present we were not expecting," the Detroit Animal Welfare Group wrote on Facebook of the deliveries.

"We were in shock," the group added, "but could not turn them away."

Many of the parakeets arrived at the rescue in tight cages that left the birds struggling to move.

"He had them all in seven cages," Kelly LeBonty, the group's director, told the Detroit Free Press about the original condition of the 800 birds. "A very tight fit. They were kind of on top of each other and smothering each other. ... They were very very stressed. They were barely moving. We had to get them out and into different cages."

The son told the animal shelter that his father had kept the birds in one room in his home and spent more than $1,200 feeding them.

"His son said that he just wanted to breed a few of them, and it got out of control," LeBonty explained in the Detroit Free Press article. "The problem is birds breed easily. And then you just have more babies and more babies and more babies if you don't control the situation."

The group said on Facebook that the birds were in "a very unhealthy situation and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating. However, it truly takes a village to help these animals, and we are so thankful for everyone that worked together to get them the care."

According to another Detroit Animal Welfare Group Facebook post, all of the parakeets must be deemed healthy by a veterinarian before they are put up for adoption. Once a bird passes their health check, it will be put up for adoption through one of the four rescue organizations currently housing the birds.