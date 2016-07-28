63 Chihuahuas Rescued from Colorado Breeding Operation

It is Larimer Humane Society‘s largest dog rescue operation.

On Tuesday, 63 frightened Chihuahuas were pulled from a home in Larimer County, Colorado, reports The Coloradoan.

The shelter worked with the owner to remove the dogs, who was illegally breeding the animals in-home, after receiving a call about the canines from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Department. Because of the owner’s cooperation and the lack of laws in Larimer County limiting pet ownership, the owner will not be charged for breeding without a license and will be allowed to keep four of the dogs.

“We’re hoping that making the story about animal control and not the owner is going to remove some stigma surrounding situations like this so other members of our community in a similar situation might be more willing to step up and ask for help,” Larimer Humane Society spokesperson Kaylene Weingardt said, adding that the shelter is keeping the identity and the location of the owner private.

Things got out of control for the owner after failing to separate the female and male Chihuahuas, leading to unregulated breeding. All but the four animals the owner didn’t surrender were removed and will be spayed or neutered before they are put up for adoption. All of the dogs are in reasonably good physical health, aside from some dental issues, but many appear to be suffering from emotional distress.

Shelter workers are confident that with a little TLC, all of the dogs will thrive in their upcoming forever homes. Fifty-three of the Chihuahuas will be spread out between Humane Society of Boulder Valley, Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Denver Dumb Friends League, Denver Animal Shelter and Longmont Humane Society for adoption. The remaining ten, who have more serious health issues, will stay at Larimer Humane Society until they are ready to be adopted out.