Over 60 Chihuahuas Rescued in Time to Find Homes For International Chihuahua Appreciation Day

More than 60 Chihuahuas in the Bakersfield, California area have been rescued and rehabilitated — just in time for International Chihuahua Appreciation Day on May 14.

In February, several rescue groups partnered to pull the Chihuahuas from an animal hoarding case in the area after the dogs' situation became "dire." Fourteen of the pups went to the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

The group of dogs — Chico, Charles, Captain, Curtis, Chase, Chappy, Chauncey, Copper, Chadwick, Cash, Calvin, Cactus, Candy, and Cherry — were soon joined by two puppies born to mom Cherry.

The Chihuahuas' rescue was "imperative" due to the number of dogs being kept together and their poor health, a release from the animal center said.

Image zoom Helen Woodword Animal Center

Image zoom Helen Woodward Animal Center

The dogs had a host of ailments upon their rescue, including respiratory illnesses, skin issues, and physical injuries, in addition to not receiving their routine vaccines and spay/neuter surgeries.

Three months later, however, they are now well on their way to healing, having received medical attention, and basic training and socialization.

"While they may look small, these wonderful pups have shown us their big hearts and taught us so much about overcoming struggles," Dora Dahlke, an adoptions services manager at Helen Woodward, said in the release.

"They all have very similar looks but they all are unique and special in their own way and have taken their own time to heal and show their true selves," she continued. "We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of their growth and their bright future ahead."

So far, eight of the 16 Chihuahuas at the Helen Woodward Animal Center have been adopted and two, Chadwick and Cash, await forever homes.