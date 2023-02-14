6-Year-Old Giraffe Dies at New York Zoo After Getting Caught in His Enclosure's Gate

Parker, a male Masai giraffe, was found unresponsive on Sunday at the Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York

By
Published on February 14, 2023 02:10 PM
Parker the giraffe death
Photo: Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook

A 6-year-old giraffe tragically died after an accident at a zoo in Rochester, New York.

Parker, a male Masai giraffe, was found dead on Sunday by staff members at the Seneca Park Zoo (SPZ). According to a release from the zoo, keepers found the animal caught in a "support structure for the giraffe enclosure gate" and unresponsive.

"The possibility of this kind of event happening was unforeseen and unprecedented," Seneace Park Zoo Superintendent Steve Lacy said. "The gate structure, installed in 2018, is a standard giraffe enclosure feature and is used in a number of accredited zoos around the country."

The New York zoo added that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) were "notified of the accident, and SPZ is working with both agencies regarding the incident and on the modifications to the gate structure."

Zoo officials determined that Parker fractured his neck while trying to free himself from the enclosure, the facility said, according to USA Today.

"Parker will be sorely missed by all. He had been in excellent health prior to this and was a joy to both staff and visitors," said Seneca Park Zoo veterinarian Chris McKinney. "Our priority is the health and well-being of our animals, and any major event can certainly affect them."

However, McKinney said the zoo's three other giraffes — Iggy, Kipenzi, and Olmsted — are doing well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We will continue to monitor them closely in the coming days," he added.

Parker the giraffe death
Seneca Park Zoo/Facebook

Parker came to SPZ from the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2018 and moved in with Kipenzi and Iggy. He was known for his "curiosity and playfulness," officials said. He was the father of Olmsted, who was born in April 2022.

Sadly, this is the second time the zoo has lost a giraffe in less than a year.

Parker's other offspring, a male calf, was euthanized at three weeks old in July 2022 after the zoo's veterinary staff could not correct a congenital abnormality in the calf's left front fetlock joint, USA Today reported.

Related Articles
Chris Maragos of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team
Former Eagles Captain Chris Maragos Wins $43.5M in 'Medical Negligence' Lawsuit Against Doctors
PA Couple Has Eagles-Themed Wedding
Diehard Fans Throw Philadelphia Eagles-Themed Wedding Just Before the Super Bowl
JULIA FOX
Julia Fox Asks TikTok Followers for Help Rescuing 'Panting' Seagull She Found
Brooklyn U-Haul crash
U-Haul Driver Strikes Multiple People in 'Violent Rampage' Before High-Speed Chase in Brooklyn: NYPD
Adriana Kuch
4 Students Charged After N.J. High School Student Dies by Suicide Days After They Allegedly Beat Her
Dog found in Travelers Rest reunited with owner after 7 years apart
New Mexico Dog Missing for 7 Years Found 1,700 Miles Away Walking Down South Carolina Road
dog found nailed in box recovers and adopted
Dog Abandoned in Sealed Wooden Box Officially Adopted by the Oklahoma Rescuer Who Saved Him
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke attend the premiere of "Limitless With Chris Hemsworth" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on November 15, 2022 in New York City.
'Summer House' Couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Are 'Proud' of New NYC Home, Will Show It Off on Season 7
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Eric Andre (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen in the West Village on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre All Smiles as They Step Out Together Again in New York City
Gracie dog stuck in car rescued
14-Week-Old Puppy Rescued from Undercarriage of Car 'Without a Scratch' in Arizona
Julian Sands Still Missing Nearly 1 Week After He Went Hiking on Deadly Mt. Baldy
Search for Julian Sands Continues Nearly 1 Month After Being Reported Missing: 'We Remain Hopeful'
DJ D-Nice
Famed Club Quarantine DJ D-Nice Is 'So Excited' to Host In-Person Dance Party in Harlem in March
Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award Shortlist - World of the snow leopard by Sascha Fonseca, Germany
Stunning Photo of Rare Snow Leopard Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
Mitch the dog finds forever home
Senior Rescue Dog Who Never Gave Up Gets Adopted After 7 Years at North Carolina Shelter
Times Square shooting
Shooting Near Times Square Leaves 22-Year-Old Man Dead
Jennifer Brown
Pa. Police Arrest 'Supposed' Friend, Business Partner in Death of Mom Found in Shallow Grave