6 Glam Dogs to Follow on Snapchat (Plus Their Celebrity Equivalents)

The best part of Snapchat — aside from taking filtered selfies that you save onto your camera roll but never end up sending — is following dogs.

Here are the six dogs you must follow (as well as their human celebrity equivalents) if you want your days to be filled with videos of snuggles.

1. THE BEAUTY QUEEN: Chloe the Mini Frenchie (ChloeTheMini)

Celebrity equivalent: Kylie Jenner

Why we love her: Her life, which is glamorous as hell, allows us to escape our dreary ones.

2. THE INSPO DIVA: Toast (ToastMeetsWorld)

Celebrity equivalent: Demi Lovato

Why we love her: She inspires us to be the best version of ourselves.

3. MRS KEY EMOJI: Marnie (MarnieTheDog)

Celebrity equivalent: D.J. Khaled

Why we love her: She gives us a truly intimate peak into her life.

4. THE HEARTHROB: Oscar (oscarfrenchie)

Celebrity equivalent: Justin Bieber (Worth noting: Both have/had a pet monkey.)

Why we love him: His face is perfect.

5. THE SOCIAL MEDIA ROYAL: Jiff (jiffpom)

Celebrity Equivalent: Kendall Jenner

Why we love him: Um, the reasons behind our adoration should be pretty clear. See below.

6. THE SNAP-OBSESSED SWEETHEART: Ella Bean (ellabeanthedog)

Celebrity Equivalent: Kim Kardashian