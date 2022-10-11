500 Pilot Whales Die After Stranding Near the Shark-Infested Waters of New Zealand

“Having such a high number of whales in one location is unusual, but it’s certainly not unheard of," said Daren Grover, general manager of Project Jonah

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 04:34 PM
mass pilot whale stranding on Chatham Islands, New Zealand on October 8, 2022
Photo: Tamzin Henderson

Nearly 500 whales washed up on a remote island chain in the South Pacific over the weekend.

Two separate mass-stranding events were reported by residents of the Chatham Islands.

Daren Grover, general manager of rescue organization Project Jonah, told CNN that most of the pilot whales were already dead when they came ashore, and that the survivors were in poor health and ultimately euthanized.

RELATED VIDEO: 230 Pilot Whales Found Stranded on Australian Harbor — Half Are Still Alive and Awaiting Rescue

Dave Lundquist, a marine technical adviser for New Zealand's Department of Conservation, said that their organization does not attempt to refloat stranded whales due to the risk of shark attacks in the area.

mass pilot whale stranding on Chatham Islands, New Zealand on October 8, 2022
Tamzin Henderson

According to CNN, the Chatham Islands are among the top three "stranding hotspots" in New Zealand. It is common for pilot whales to become stranded, but the behavior is not well understood.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

mass pilot whale stranding on Chatham Islands, New Zealand on October 8, 2022
Tamzin Henderson

"It's incredibly remote – one of the smallest self-contained populations on the planet," Grover said of the area in which the whales came ashore. "So the information of 250 whales stranding on their shores there, that's a tragedy almost beyond imagination."

This weekend's incident comes less than one month after 14 whales washed up dead on the shores of King Island, the outlying island group of New Zealand, and 200 stranded themselves on Tasmania. Previously, 145 whales died about 900 miles south after stranding themselves on Stewart Island in New Zealand in 2018.

Related Articles
Strahan Whale Stranding - September 2022
230 Pilot Whales Found Stranded on Australian Harbor — Half Are Still Alive and Awaiting Rescue
Stranded whales at Macquarie Harbour, Tasmania, Australia - 21 Sep 2020
Hundreds of Whales Are Stranded on a Sandbar Near Australia, at Least 25 Have Died
Rescuers work to save a pod of whales stranded on a sandbar in Macquarie Harbour on the rugged west coast of Tasmania on September 22, 2020
At Least 380 Whales Reported Dead After Becoming Stranded in Shallow Waters Near Australia
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
One of 14 dead sperm whales lies washed up on a beach at King Island, north of Tasmania, Australia, . The whales were discovered Monday afternoon on King Island, part of the state of Tasmania in the Bass Strait between Melbourne and Tasmania's northern coast, the state Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement Dead Whales, King Island, Australia - 20 Sep 2022
14 Sperm Whales Found Dead in Mass Stranding on Australian Island
baby Asian elephant
Largest Zoo in the U.K. Names New Baby Elephant with Royal Connection After Queen Elizabeth
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
A McDonald's employee adds pickles to a burger bun at a restaurant in London, U.K., on Monday, Feb. 1, 2010. McDonald's Corp., the world's largest restaurant company, plans to increase its number of Russian outlets by 20 percent this year to capitalize on its fastest growing market in Europe.
Artist Stuck a McDonald's Pickle on a Gallery Ceiling and Listed It for Sale for Over $6,000
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Missing Shih Tzu reunited with owner
Missing Florida Shih Tzu Found in New Jersey 8 Months After His Disappearance
dogs poisoned by onion powder
Dog Owner Warns About the Dangers of Onion Powder After Pet Almost Dies from Eating Seasoning
Sofia Richie/Instagram
The Celebrity Engagements of 2022
Bottlenose dolphin seen with a pilot whale calf
Bottlenose Dolphin Mom Adopts Pilot Whale Calf in New Zealand
wegmans
PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care 2021: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First