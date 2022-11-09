50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month.

An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.

"The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris, feces, and a heavy smell of ammonia," the release read.

Their Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 discovered the pups after neighbors tipped off authorities to the neglect case, KPRC 2 News reported.

Houston SPCA/Facebook

"They were different breeds, different ages, that were in a filthy, filthy place," Constable Alan Rosen told KPRC 2 News. "They never saw them outside, they very rarely saw food being brought to where they were, so it became very suspicious."

KHOU 11 reports the dogs were emaciated, severely matted, and covered in urine and feces.

Houston SPCA/Facebook

All of the dogs are now in the care of the rescue and protection organization's veterinary staff for treatment, which includes cruelty exams, vaccinations, de-matting, and a nutrition plan.

"The main thing we are seeing is severe matting of the hair coats," Dr. Roberta Westbrook, of the Houston SPCA, told KPRC 2 News. "Matting tugs at the skin and puts limbs at risk."

She added, "The problem that we're seeing now is the mats are holding onto urine and feces [since they've been living in it]."

Animal cruelty investigators are preparing hearing for a case for the county.