50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston

A day-old puppy was among the animals rescued by the Houston SPCA during the bust

By Staff Author
Published on November 9, 2022 03:03 PM
50 Urine-Soaked, Starving Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston, TX
Photo: Houston SPCA/Facebook

Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month.

An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.

"The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris, feces, and a heavy smell of ammonia," the release read.

Their Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 discovered the pups after neighbors tipped off authorities to the neglect case, KPRC 2 News reported.

50 Urine-Soaked, Starving Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston, TX
Houston SPCA/Facebook

"They were different breeds, different ages, that were in a filthy, filthy place," Constable Alan Rosen told KPRC 2 News. "They never saw them outside, they very rarely saw food being brought to where they were, so it became very suspicious."

KHOU 11 reports the dogs were emaciated, severely matted, and covered in urine and feces.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up forPEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

50 Urine-Soaked, Starving Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston, TX
Houston SPCA/Facebook

All of the dogs are now in the care of the rescue and protection organization's veterinary staff for treatment, which includes cruelty exams, vaccinations, de-matting, and a nutrition plan.

"The main thing we are seeing is severe matting of the hair coats," Dr. Roberta Westbrook, of the Houston SPCA, told KPRC 2 News. "Matting tugs at the skin and puts limbs at risk."

She added, "The problem that we're seeing now is the mats are holding onto urine and feces [since they've been living in it]."

Animal cruelty investigators are preparing hearing for a case for the county.

Related Articles
Before/after photos of a dog named Lolly who was rescued and rehabilitated by the ASPCA • Where was the image taken – Multiple photos were taken in various locations including the ASPCA’s emergency shelter in Ohio and the ASPCA’s Behavioral Rehabilitation Center in North Carolina. • When was the image taken – Multiple photos taken within the last year. • Who took the photograph – A fulltime staff member of the ASPCA. The ASPCA has full ownership of the photos. • Full credit line – ASPCA
Formerly 'Fearful' Puppy Mill Rescue Dog Becomes 'Helper Dog' for Canines Overcoming Trauma
Frenchie Stanley Smiles
Fluffy Frenchie Overcomes His 'Disgusting' Past to Help Rescue Dogs from Puppy Mills
dogs rescued
Nearly 40 Dogs Rescued from 'Hazardous' Alleged Neglect Situation in Texas
HSI staff and volunteers carry dogs from the Ansan, South Korea dog meat farm rescue into the Humane Society of the United States’ Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Hagerstown, Md.
34 Dogs Rescued from Dog Meat Trade Are Preparing for Homes 'Where They Can Finally Enjoy Life'
Troy Khoeler found dead
7-Year-Old Reported Missing Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas Home
Birmingham Rescue Dogs
Over 100 Dogs Rescued from Hoarding Situation in Alabama Get Second Chance Thanks to Shelters
North Shore Animal League Takes in Puppy Mill Rescues
Pomeranians, Poodles, and Other Purebred Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill and Moved to N.Y. Shelter
Nicolas A Vazquez
Texas Man Dies Weeks After Being Attacked by 3 Dogs While Walking from Home to Store
In this photo taken April 23, 2009 and provided by Harpo Productions, Inc., talk-show host Oprah Winfrey raises a champagne toast to Dr. Mehmet Oz, her in-house medical and health expert, during taping of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in Chicago. The show will air nationally on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. Oz is leaving his spot as a regular on the show to launch his own syndicated program this fall.
The Rise and Fall of Dr. Oz
Emrik Ozuna
Stepmom Whose Torture and Starvation of 9-Year-Old Was Captured on Nanny Cam Gets Life in Prison
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
jaheim
R&B Singer Jaheim Arrested for Animal Cruelty After Allegedly Starving Dogs in New Jersey Home
abandoned dogs in Houston
1 Dog Found Dead, 5 Rescued After Being Abandoned Outside in Houston During Winter Storm
Cruelty Rescue
Nearly 140 Dogs Rescued From Severe Neglect and Filthy Conditions at Florida Property
Dr. James Ryan
Oral Surgeon Charged with 'Depraved Heart' Murder for Allegedly Giving Girlfriend Drugs That Led to Overdose
Injured Dogs Rescued from War in Ukraine Looking For Homes
Injured Dogs Rescued from the War in Ukraine Are Ready for Adoption After Receiving Wheelchairs