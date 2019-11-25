This Couple Will Pay You $40K a Year to Watch Their Adorable Golden Retrievers

Image zoom Getty

Dog lovers, it’s time to polish up your resume.

According to British newspaper Metro, a couple is seeking a live-in caretaker to watch over their golden retrievers Milo and Oscar and do some light housekeeping in their six-story townhouse in Knightsbridge, a stylish neighborhood in central London.

The owners travel a lot for work and need someone to keep an eye on Milo and Oscar while they’re gone, the job posting states.

The ideal candidate is hardworking, trustworthy and “MUST have a passion for dog care,” according to the post.

Daily responsibilities include taking Milo and Oscar for morning and evening walks, food shopping, running errands and doing the laundry. In exchange, the couple is offering a salary of about $38,500 to $40,000 a year along with room and board.

The caretaker will be expected to work Monday through Friday and the occasional weekend.

To apply, visit the posting here.