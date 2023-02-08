Budweiser's 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Are Hosting Their Own Sold Out Super Bowl Party

Although Budweiser's new baby Clydesdale horses won't be participating in the beer brand's Super Bowl commercials this year, the four newborn foals are hosting a sold-out Super Bowl party.

Called the "Football and Foals SBLVII Super Bowl Watch Party," the celebration marks the first time that Anheuser-Busch has hosted this bash at Warm Springs Ranch. The Boonville, Missouri ranch is located about 140 miles west of St. Louis and is the official breeding facility of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Football fans who purchased a $100 ticket for the event get to meet and take photos with the 2023 foals — all of whom were born last month — while watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2023 Super Bowl. Attendees will also receive dinner, beers, Anheuser-Busch merchandise, and a history tour of Warm Springs Ranch.

This marks the first time in three decades that Anheuser-Busch is not the exclusive Super Bowl beer advertiser, USA TODAY reported, adding that Molson Coors and Heineken are among thet other beer makers serving up commercials.

However, Budweiser will still be in the mix, with a "Six Degrees of Separation" themed ad featuring Kevin Bacon. Anheuser-Busch will also run commercials for Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, and Busch beers during the game.

Budweiser Clydesdales. Warm Springs Ranch

Born in January, the baby foals are named Barron, Sergeant, Stinger, and Razor. At birth, a Clydesdale typically stands 3.5 feet tall and weighs between 110-180 lbs.

In a statement to Fox 5 Atlanta, caretakers at the ranch said the baby horses have been "enjoying the brisk winter weather as they explore the grounds of their mid-Missouri home."

The new arrivals could make a future ad. According to the St. Louis Dispatch, each Clydesdale Super Bowl star goes through years of training before becoming eligible to join one of Anheuser-Busch's Clydesdale traveling teams.

To make the traveling team, Clydesdales must meet specific requirements. The horses must stand 6 feet tall; they must be geldings, and they must be at least 4 years old. They must have a bay coat, four white stockings, a blaze of white on the face, a black mane, and a black tail. And they must weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds.

Budweiser has used Clydesdales in its advertising since 1933.