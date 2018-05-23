4 Adorable Baby Turtles Celebrating Their First World Turtle Day

May 23 is World Turtle Day, a holiday created for an important cause. Turtles and tortoises across the world are threatened by habitat loss, plastic in the ocean and poaching.

World Turtle Day wants to shed a light on these issues and how they affect the innocent half-shells of our world, and what we can do to help.

By stepping in to protect these animals, we change their lives for the better. To prove just how far a little love and charity can go, we’ve rounded up four adorable baby turtles that are able to celebrate their first World Turtle Day because humans took the time to make sure they were safe.

YANICK FOLLY/AFP/Getty

This baby sea turtle felt the waves on his flippers for the first time during a January release ceremony at the Gulf of Guinea.

STR/NurPhoto/Sipa USA

One little Olive Ridley hatchling had a bit of encouragement from mom to help them make the transition from sand to the waters of India’s Rushikulya river.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Prince Charles, a big-time supporter of protecting the world’s turtles, helped green sea turtle get a royal start to life in Australia.

CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/AFP/Getty

Above, see one of the many rare painted terrapins that was released into a conservation area in Indonesia this April.