34 Dogs Rescued from Dog Meat Trade Are Preparing for Homes 'Where They Can Finally Enjoy Life'

Humane Society International/Korea and its partners saved the dogs from South Korea's dog meat trade and are now preparing the canines for adoption in the U.S.

By
Kelli Bender
Published on November 3, 2022 05:30 PM
HSI staff and volunteers carry dogs from the Ansan, South Korea dog meat farm rescue into the Humane Society of the United States’ Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Hagerstown, Md.
Photo: Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS

Dozens of dogs are set to fly to the U.S. to find their forever homes.

According to a release from Humane Society International (HSI), HSI/Korea and its partners recently rescued 34 dogs from the dog meat trade in South Korea.

The canines, including friendly pups named Romeo, Nuri, Daisy, Phoenix, Brown Bear, will soon fly from HSI's facilities in South Korea to the Washington Dulles International Airport to begin their adoption journeys.

Once the rescue pooches arrive in the U.S., they will be transported to a rehabilitation center operated by HSI and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to recover from the journey and prepare for adoption.

The canines will receive love, comfort, beds, enrichment, and veterinary care at the rehab center — a far cry from the uncomfortable conditions of a barren dog meat farm cage. Once the pups are ready to find homes, the HSUS will move them to shelters for adoption.

This week, 34 dogs are arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport from South Korea where they were rescued from the dog meat industry by Humane Society International/Korea and its partners.
Courtesy HSI

"For these dogs flying to the United States, South Korea's dog meat industry will soon be a distant memory. But hundreds of thousands of other dogs are still languishing in terrible conditions on dog meat farms for a meat that very few Koreans want to eat, and most want banned," Sangkyung Lee, a dog meat campaigner for Humane Society International/Korea, said in a statement.

The animal lovers behind the rescue of these 34 dogs know the lives of the canines are only going to get better, and they are hopeful that they can give the same happy ending to the pets remaining in the dog meat trade.

Dogs from the Ansan, South Korea dog meat farm rescue arrive at the Humane Society of the United States’ Care and Rehabilitation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Hagerstown, Md.
Kevin Wolf/AP Images for HSUS

"It is a testament to the professionalism and effectiveness of our staff and animal advocate partners in South Korea that local authorities there are working more frequently with us to help coordinate care for dogs saved from the meat trade. As these rescued dogs arrive in the United States and move into our rehabilitation center, we look forward to the next chapter: preparing them to be adopted into loving homes where they can finally enjoy life as all dogs should," Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States and CEO of Humane Society International, said.

To learn more about HSI's work to end the dog meat industry worldwide, visit the organization's website.

