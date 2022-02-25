The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell Animal Medical Center took in 32 cats surrendered by an overwhelmed pet owner who could no longer care for the felines

Mass. Shelter Takes in 32 Ill Cats From One Home: 'Our Sole Intention Is to Help the Cats Heal'

Nearly three dozen cats need help after being rescued from a Massachusetts residence earlier this week.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell Animal Medical Center (MSPCA-Angell) said in a Thursday news release that 32 felines were surrendered to its Nevins Farm location on Tuesday "after their overwhelmed owner could no longer care for them." A total of 91 cats were living on the premises.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The cats, which range in age from six months to 10 years, were all kept in the same single-family home in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, before being rescued.

Now, the MSPCA is asking for help caring for the cats — with each expected to require around $10,000 in medical care.

Cat rescue Credit: MSPCA-Angell

The cats were living in a home with a single caretaker that could not keep up with pet care following the death of their partner, "especially as their health issues got more serious," according to Meaghan O'Leary, director of operations for the MSPCA at Nevins Farm.

Each of the cats has "painful, itchy ear mites as well as periodontal disease," according to a Facebook post from MSPCA requesting assistance from the community. All but three of the felines are suffering from upper respiratory infections.

"Moreover, the majority [of the cats] have experienced severe, irreversible eye changes as a result of untreated infections—including eyelids adhered to corneas and old ulcers, and some are missing at least one eye," said O'Leary.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

All 32 cats will be tested for ringworm this week and monitored to see how they respond to treatment, the MSPCA said. The animals will also be spayed or neutered and receive a microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.

Afterward, the MSCPA "will determine the timeline of their availability for adoption." The organization hopes to have an update on the cats' adoptability next week.