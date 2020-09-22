The majority of the elephants were found dead near seasonal watering areas

Over 300 Elephants in Botswana Died This Year Due to Toxins in Their Watering Holes

A mass number of elephants in Botswana that died within a three-month time span earlier this summer were killed by toxins produced by cyanobacteria in water, officials say they've recently learned.

Between April and June, over 300 elephants in the country died, the majority of which were found near seasonal watering areas, according to multiple outlets.

An investigation was launched in Botswana using the blood tests of the deceased elephants, and results found that toxins were the cause of the numerous deaths, while poaching and anthrax poisoning were ruled out by scientists.

"Our latest tests have detected cyanobacterial neurotoxins to be the cause of deaths. These are bacteria found in water," Mmadi Reuben, a principal veterinary officer at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, said during a news conference, per Bloomberg and BBC News.

Cyril Taolo, deputy director of the department, said the emergence of the toxin was likely due to a severe drought last year followed by a good rainy season.

The elephant deaths, which were first identified on April 25, had "stopped towards the end of June 2020, coinciding with the drying of pans," Reuben said.

However, questions still remain regarding these elephant deaths.

"We have many questions still to be answered such as why the elephants only and why that area only. We have a number of hypotheses we are investigating," Reuben reportedly said.

According to CBS News, most of the surviving elephants have fled the area.