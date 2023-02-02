30-Year-Old Pup from Portugal Named World's Oldest Dog Days After Last Canine Took the Title

Bobi, 30, has taken the Guinness World Records title for World's Oldest Living Dog from Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua who received the honor in January

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 03:05 PM
bobi world's oldest dog
Photo: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Just days after Spike the chihuahua was officially named the World's Oldest Living Dog by Guinness World Records, a new winner of the title has been crowned!

Spike, 23, earned the Guinness World Records title of World's Oldest Living Dog on Jan. 19, but on Feb. 2, the organization announced that it recently received evidence of an even older dog: Bobi, a 30-year-old canine.

Guinness World Records verified Bobi's age and officially proclaimed him the World's Oldest Living Dog and the World's Oldest Dog Ever.

Bobi, who is 30 years and 267 days old as of Feb. 2, according to Guinness World Records, is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed with a life expectancy of 12-14 years. The senior canine lives in Portugal with the Costa family.

Bobi's owner Leonel Costa, 38, who was eight when his pup was born, described the dog to Guinness as "one of a kind" and said that the pet enjoys eating and playing with the family's four cats.

Bobi's family is unsure what longevity secrets Bobi knows, but they wish he would share them with the group.

bobi world's oldest dog
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

"Bobi has been a warrior for all these years; only he knows how he's been holding on, it must not be easy because the average dog's life span is not that high, and if he spoke, only he could explain this success," Costa told Guinness. "We are very happy and grateful to life for allowing us, after 30 years, to have Bobi in our daily lives."

He added that his furry friend becoming a Guinness World Records title holder is "an immense joy."

Bobi replaces Bluey as the record holder for the Oldest Dog Ever. Bluey was an Australian cattle dog who passed away aged 29 years and 5 months in November 1939.

bobi world's oldest dog
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Bobi, born on his family's farm in Conqueiros, Portugal, on May 11, 1992, had a health scare in 2018 when he was hospitalized after collapsing due to breathing problems.

The record-breaking pet also has eyesight and mobility issues that have come with age, but overall he is following in his family's long-lasting footsteps. Bobi's mother, Gira, lived to be 18, while another of the Costa family's dogs, Chicote, lived to be 22.

23-YEAR-OLD SPIKE IS THE WORLD’S OLDEST DOG . The 12.9lb Chihuahua mix from Ohio is officially world's oldest dog
GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the title of Oldest Living Dog, Bobi replaced previous title holder Spike, a 23-year-old Chihuahua with a love for baths and Doritos. Spike took over the spot from Gino, a 22-year-old mixed breed pup from Los Angeles who received the title in 2022.

Related Articles
Dallas Zoo finds missing monkeys
Dallas Zoo Announces 'Significant Changes' to Security System After the Recovery of Missing Tamarin Monkeys
Three common squirrel monkeys sitting on a tree branch very close to each other
12 Squirrel Monkeys Reported Missing from Louisiana Zoo After 'Targeted' Theft
Harley the dog. See SWNS story SWSMallergen. This superhero pup is vital for her owner’s safety as she is able to detect whether an item has peanuts in it - which is a severe allergy.Natalie Rice, 45, discovered that her daughter had a life-threatening allergy about 10 years ago after feeding her a small spoonful of peanut butter.Her then four-year-old daughter, whose name is withheld, became red and itchy.
Hero Golden Retriever Detection Dog Protects Owner with Severe Allergy by Sniffing Out Peanuts
Serval cat rescue
'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval
Air Force Sgt Working to Rescue dog
Air Force Sergeant Seeking Help with Adopting Stray Dog She Befriended During Her Deployment
Dallas Zoo Reports the Disappearance of Two Tamarin Monkeys After Multiple Animals Have Gone Missing https://twitter.com/DallasZoo/status/1620195239347511298?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Tamarin Monkeys Reported Missing from Dallas Zoo Located Inside a Closet at an Abandoned Home
Tampa Dog Was Rescued After Child Found Him On Walk Home From School
Florida Dog Stuck in Pond Rescued After Child Walking to School Spots the Distressed Pet
Traveling Pets
Couple Saves $45K to Take Their Great Dane, Golden Retriever and Dachshund on Private Jet Trip
TODAY -- Pictured: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday, December 12, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager Introduces 'Beautiful' New Kitten Hollywood on Instagram: 'I Love Her'
People look on as emergency crews try to determine how to handle the carcass of a humpback whale that washed up on shore in Lido Beach, New York, USA, 30 January 2023. There have been seven whale deaths in the last few weeks on the beaches of New York and neighboring New Jersey. Beached Whale on Long Island, Lido Beach, USA - 30 Jan 2023
35-Ft. Humpback Whale Washes Up on New York Beach: 'This Is a Sad Day'
Dallas Zoo Reports the Disappearance of Two Tamarin Monkeys After Multiple Animals Have Gone Missing https://twitter.com/DallasZoo/status/1620195239347511298?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Dallas Zoo Reports the Disappearance of 2 Tamarin Monkeys After Multiple Animals Have Gone Missing
dog rescued from freezing river
North Carolina Woman Dives into 'Turbulent Currents' to Rescue 'Traumatized and Shaking' Dog
dog rescued from cement
Dog Recovering After Being Found Cemented to the Ground in Florida: 'He Was Left to Die'
Bruno the cat adopted
Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'
A giraffe was born at the Sacramento Zoo. https://www.facebook.com/SacZoo/. Sacramento Zoo
Baby Giraffe Welcomed at Sacramento Zoo: 'Happy and Warm with Mom'
elephant seal
Numerous Baby Elephant Seals in California Killed by January's High Tides and Strong Storms