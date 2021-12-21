The group of sea turtles was first stabilized by the New England Aquarium and is now being cared for by the staff at Baltimore's National Aquarium

30 Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Cape Cod Sent to National Aquarium for Recovery

Thirty cold-stunned sea turtles are now calling Baltimore's National Aquarium their new home.

The group of sea creatures — which includes ​​26 Kemp's ridley turtles and four green sea turtles — is being cared for by the team at the National Aquarium after arriving at the facility from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, per a Monday press release from the Baltimore facility.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Fisheries website, cold-stunning occurs when "sea turtles become very weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures," which are defined by any temperature below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

The cold-stunned turtles first landed at Boston's New England Aquarium, where the staff stabilized the animals before transferring the group to Baltimore.

Cold-Stunned Sea Turtle Credit: National Aquarium

"Many of the turtles are recovering from ailments commonly associated with cold-stunning, including pneumonia, dehydration, emaciation, shell and skin lesions, eye lesions and blood infections," according to the news release. Thankfully, the turtles are receiving constant care at the National Aquarium.

"As their rehabilitation continues, the Animal Health and Rescue teams will provide 'round-the-clock care to every patient, working together towards the greater goal of returning these endangered animals back to their natural habitat," the release added.

The National Aquarium named the group of 30 turtles after musical instruments, giving the four green sea turtles the names Tuba, Trombone, Trumpet, and Cornet, and naming the Kemp's ridley sea turtles after instruments like the Triangle, Maraca, Kazoo, Viola, and more.

The turtles are the latest addition to the National Aquarium's Animal Rescue program, which has previously rehabilitated and released 270 endangered sea turtles.

They encourage anyone who comes across a cold-stunned sea turtle or distressed marine mammal to reach out to the National Aquarium's Stranding Hotline at 410-576-3880.