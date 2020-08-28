3-Legged Rescue Mouse Among Shelter Pets Adopted After Evading Hurricane Laura

The mouse escaped the storm with dozens of other shelter pets on a flight chartered by Wings of Rescue and GreaterGood.org

Pipsqueak missed the eye of the storm and caught the eye of an animal lover.

The 3-legged mouse is one of the more than 400 at-risk pets transported out of shelters in Hurricane Laura's path to rescues across America with room to house the animals looking to evade the storm. Wings of Rescue and GreaterGood.org partnered together to charter eight live-saving flights to move animals out of the Gulf Coast area before Hurricane Laura made landfall.

Image zoom Courtesy of Humane Society of North Texas

As soon as the animals touched down, rescuers went to work finding loving homes for all of the shelter pets. Pipsqueak quickly caught the eye of numerous potential adopters, racking up a long waitlist just 24 hours after his adoption info was posted.

The lucky little mouse ended up being matched with the family that was the best fit for him and is dry, safe, and in a forever home thanks to the hard work of numerous animal lovers.

Image zoom Courtesy of Humane Society of North Texas