26-Year-Old Jimmie, Believed to Be the World's Oldest Living Male Giraffe, Dies at Maryland Zoo

Jimmie the giraffe was "humanely euthanized" at the Plumpton Park Zoo on Thursday after experiencing "constant discomfort" in his hoof and leg

Rising Sun, Maryland November 11, 2021 Jimmie the Giraffe lost his battle with Father time this morning shortly after 10:00 am. Jimmie the Giraffe was 26 1/2 and the world's oldest male giraffe when he was humanely euthanized. Unfortunately, his hoof and leg conditions had progressed to where he was experiencing constant discomfort.

Rising Sun, Maryland November 11, 2021 Jimmie the Giraffe lost his battle with Father time this morning shortly after 10:00 am. Jimmie the Giraffe was 26 1/2 and the world's oldest male giraffe when he was humanely euthanized. Unfortunately, his hoof and leg conditions had progressed to where he was experiencing constant discomfort.

Jimmie the giraffe, possibly the world's oldest living male giraffe, died recently at the age of 26.

Plumpton Park Zoo announced that Jimmie was "humanely euthanized" shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at their facility in Rising Sun, Maryland. The animal entered hospice care last month, according to CBS13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Unfortunately, his hoof and leg conditions had progressed to where he was experiencing constant discomfort," the zoo said in a press release on Thursday.

"In the last few months, the zoo has consulted five different veterinarians, including some of the leading zoo veterinarians across the United States, Africa, and Canada," the zoo added. "All of the veterinarians had reached the same conclusion, that it was time to euthanize Jimmie and end the progression of his increasing discomfort."

"In fact, the vets were surprised by how well he did for so long given the magnitude of his issues," the zoo's release noted.

According to the zoo, the facility explored all the treatment options available to Jimmie before euthanizing the senior animal. Despite being on "a vast array of different medications" for his pain, Jimmie's condition progressed to the point where "they were becoming less and less effective."

Rising Sun, Maryland November 11, 2021 Jimmie the Giraffe lost his battle with Father time this morning shortly after 10:00 am. Jimmie the Giraffe was 26 1/2 and the world's oldest male giraffe when he was humanely euthanized. Unfortunately, his hoof and leg conditions had progressed to where he was experiencing constant discomfort. Credit: Plumpton Park Zoo

Not only was he believed to be the oldest male giraffe alive, but records show that Jimmie was likely the sixth oldest male giraffe ever known when he died, per Plumpton Park Zoo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"With that notoriety came the sad realization that he could not go on forever," the zoo said in Thursday's statement. "For many of us at Plumpton Park Zoo, we cannot properly articulate how profound his loss will be going forward."

The next task will be finding a new partner for Jimmie's former mate Annabelle. The zoo said they "do not want her to be alone" and have started a fundraiser to help bring a male giraffe to the zoo.