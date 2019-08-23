26-Pound Shelter Cat Named Mr. B Breaks Hearts and the Internet: 'He's a Chonk of a Chonk'

Image zoom Morris Animal Refuge

It takes something big to break the internet.

On Thursday, that thing was Mr. B. According to CBS Philly. Mr. B, also known as BeeJay, is a 2-year-old, 26-pound tabby cat currently residing at the Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia.

The shelter posted a picture of the beefy boy to Facebook, introducing this “jumbo-sized package of fluff & love” and “sad-eyed guy” to any potential adopters on the internet.

“OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk,” reads the Aug. 22 post, which features a photo of a shelter employee attempting to hold Mr. B. “He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home?”

Turns out a lot of cat fanatics answered yes to the Morris Animal Refuge’s adoption question. Just 17 hours after posting about Mr. B, the shelter provided an update in the comments of the post.

“We are overwhelmed by the number of wonderful people ready to give Mr. B his fur-ever home. We are excited to find him a home soon, but he’s not quite ready to go home yet. He still needs a more thorough check up by our vet. We will announce as soon as he’s ready to go!” the shelter wrote in their comment.

Morris Animal Refuge attracted so many animal lovers with their Mr. B adoption post, that the shelter’s website crashed on Thursday night, reports CBS Philly, proving that the cat is big in more ways than one.

“We actually had another cat that was in the shelter a few weeks ago that was about 25 pounds but he didn’t look nearly as big,” Emmy Homan of Morris Animal Refuge told CBS Philly. “Some of the cats, they weigh a lot but they don’t look as big as he does”

Those waiting to adopt Mr. B should know that the feline would do best in a home without dogs, according to the outlet.

For those Mr. B adoption applicants that are itching to save a furry life right now, Morris Animal Refuge has plenty of other (smaller) felines looking for loving homes.