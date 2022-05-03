25 Flamingos and 1 Duck Killed By Fox at Smithsonian's National Zoo: 'Devastated and Mourning'

The Washington D.C. zoo released a statement sharing that keepers found the deceased birds in the early morning hours of May 2.

Tragedy struck the Smithsonian National Zoo this week.

On Tuesday, the Washington D.C. zoo announced in a statement that its staff is "devastated and mourning" after a wild fox got into a zoo enclosure and killed 25 American flamingos and one northern pintail duck in the early hours of May 2.

According to the statement, staff at the National Zoo discovered the deceased animals upon arriving on Monday morning. The fox had already escaped the zoo by the time employees arrived.

After zoo staff members discovered the tragedy, "the remaining flamingos were moved indoors to their barn and the ducks to a covered, secure outdoor space." Before the incident, the flock of American flamingos contained 74 members.

According to the zoo, around 80,000-90,000 American flamingos remain in the wild, split into four main breeding colonies.

Though American flamingos and Northern pintail ducks are both considered species of "least concern" for endangerment and extinction, the zoo shared that flamingos have faced habitat loss due to mineral mining and human disturbances.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for us and everyone who cares about our animals," Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director at the National Zoo, said. "The barrier we used passed inspection and is used by other accredited zoos across the country. Our focus now is on the well-being of the remaining flock and fortifying our habitats."

Upon inspecting the dead birds' enclosure, the National Zoo discovered a "softball-sized" hole in the mesh enclosure surrounding the outdoor area. The zoo stated this was the first mesh breach by a predator they've experienced with the enclosure.