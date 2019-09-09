25 Norwegian Dogs Reportedly Die from Mysterious Illness

Image zoom

Dogs shows have been cancelled in Norway and dog owners in the country are being told to keep their canine leashed and away from other dogs due to a mysterious illness that has claimed the lives of an estimated 25 Norwegian dogs, according to Norwegian national broadcaster NRK, and continues to sicken more, with ten dogs falling ill over the weekend, reports The Guardian.

According to the outlet, most of the reported cases of the strange sickness have come from Norway’s capital, Oslo, but 14 of the country’s 18 counties have also reported cases.

In response to the rapid spread of the mysterious illness, all dogs shows in the country have been cancelled until further notice.

The cause is currently unknown, including whether the illness is contagious, but officials at the Norwegian Veterinary Institute believe the illness is not connected to rat poison, salmonella or food contamination, reports The Guardian.

While pathologists are working as fast as they can to find the cause of this mysterious illness, they are having trouble since the cases are spread throughout the country and have few common features — except for bloody diarrhea and severe vomiting as symptoms.