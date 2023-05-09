Westminster Dog Show Winners! Meet the Canines Competing in Westminster's Best in Show Round

On Monday, judges for the 2023 Westminster Dog Show chose four of the seven dogs competing in Tuesday evening's Best in Show round

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 9, 2023 02:58 PM
Winston, the French Bulldog, winner of the Non-Sporting Group, competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty

The 2023 Westminster Dog Show's Best in Show round is coming together.

On Monday, judges for the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show chose four of the seven dogs who will compete in Tuesday's Best in Show competition. The four pups are the winners of the show's Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding groups.

The final round of the Westminster Dog Show will take place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. This is the first time the Westminster Dog Show has been held at this location. The canine competition occurred at New York City's Madison Square Garden for decades before moving to the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, for 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic.

The other three canines that will complete the Best in Show round — the winning dogs from the Sporting, Working, and Terrier groups — will be determined Tuesday evening ahead of the Best in Show competition. Dog lovers can watch all the action live on television.

Whichever dog wins Best in Show will take the title from Trumpet the Bloodhound, who became the first of his breed to earn Best in Show when he won the 2022 Westminster Dog Show.

Read on to learn more about four of the dogs in contention for the 2023 Westminster Dog Show's coveted Best in Show prize.

Rummie the Pekingese

Rummie, the Pekingese wins first place in the Toy Group at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Rummie won the Toy Group at the 2023 Westminster Dog Show. The Pekingnese — show name GCH CH Pequest Rum Dum — is a nearly 3-year-old male from East Berlin, Pennsylvania. His owner and handler, David Fitzpatrick, is the man who led Malachy and Wasabi to Best in Show victories.

Ribbon the Australian Shepherd

Ribbon, the Australian Shepherd, winner of the Herding Group, competes at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Ribbon is the female Australian shepherd from Bloomingdale, Ohio, who dazzled the judge of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show's Herding Group. Ribbon — show name GCHP CH Northbay Xsell That's A Wrap — is almost 4 years old and is the "fun girl at the party," her handler, Jessica Plourde, told the Associated Press.

Buddy Holly the Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen

Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group competes at the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Stier/Getty

The Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen is a "vivacious French rabbit-hunting hound," according to the American Kennel Club, and that is the spirit Buddy Holly brings to the show ring. The 6-year-old male canine — show name CH Soletrader Buddy Holly — from Palm Springs, California, won the 2023 Westminster Dog Show's Hound Group.

Winston the French Bulldog

Winston, the French Bulldog, winner of the Non-Sporting Group, competes in the 147th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Presented by Purina Pro Plan at Arthur Ashe Stadium on May 08, 2023 in New York City.
Sarah Stier/Getty

Winston has been close to Westminster Dog Show victory before. In 2022, the 4-year-old French bulldog from Bixby, Oklahoma, won Reserve Best in Show — the Westminster Dog Show's equivalent to second place. After this close call, Winston — show name GCHP CH Fox Canyon's I Won The War At Goldshield CGCA CGCU TKN — went on to win Best in Show at the National Dog Show in November.

