See the Wacky, Weird and Wonderful Finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back, and PEOPLE has a peek at the silly, sweet, and strange shots that are in the running to win this year's annual competition.

Each year, the awards, which Tom Sullam and wildlife photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE founded in 2015, gives a grand prize to the overall winner. The photographers who submitted these shots also have a chance to win one of several other categories, including a prize for the people's choice.

Read on to see some of the hilarious shots that have a chance to take home the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards' top title on October 22, and be prepared to laugh!