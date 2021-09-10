See the Wacky, Weird and Wonderful Finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
The winners of the annual competition, which features hilarious animal photos from around the world, will be announced on October 22
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back, and PEOPLE has a peek at the silly, sweet, and strange shots that are in the running to win this year's annual competition.
Each year, the awards, which Tom Sullam and wildlife photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE founded in 2015, gives a grand prize to the overall winner. The photographers who submitted these shots also have a chance to win one of several other categories, including a prize for the people's choice.
Read on to see some of the hilarious shots that have a chance to take home the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards' top title on October 22, and be prepared to laugh!
No Vacancy
Kevin Biskaborn snapped a shot of a tree stuffed with sweet little bandits.
Peek A Boo
Brook Burling captured a similar shot, but with a bit of a different view.
Kings of Comedy
Raccoons must know humor to make it into so many finalists' photos. Here, Jan Piecha caught the critters trading the secrets to their comedic success.
Hold On Tight
Don't go anywhere because Nicolas De Vaulx has one more funny raccoon shot for you.
Jump for Joy
Lea Scaddan snapped a shot of two entangled kangaroos who appear to be mid-dance.
To Be or Not to Be
Scaddan also caught the marsupials showing off their dramatic side.
Pucker Up
Phillip Stahr's photo wants to know, "Are you ready for a fish kiss?"
Tee Hee
This seal knows a good joke based on this photo from Martina Novotna.
Three Amigos
These feathered friends photographed by Joshua Galicki are in sync down to the waddle of their feet.
Follow the Flipper
The penguin friends in Carol Taylor's photo, on the other hand, seem like they may be feuding.
Blinded By the Leaf
This pigeon John Speirs photographed won't be joining MENSA anytime soon.
Treehugger
Jakub Hodan found a monkey that is very in tune with nature.
Privacy Please
It looks like Gurumoorthy Gurumoorthy's subject isn't a fan of the paparazzi.
Say Cheese
Other animals, like Dikky Oesin's frog, were all smiles when they got their picture taken.
Amusing Illusion
Thanks to some genius alignment, it looks like the monkey in Dirk Jan Steehouwer's photo is riding in style.
Shrug Emoji
The bird Dawn Wilson caught on camera does not have the answers you are looking for.
Flying Fail
David Eppley's photo proves that birds can be distracted drivers too.
Sing it!
It looks like Clemence Giunard caught this monkey mid-opera.
Otter Momager
There's no question about who's in charge in Chee Kee Teo's photo.
Oh Hello!
Charlie Page photographed this baby bird at peak sweetness.
Wise and Weary
Anita Ross' owl looks like they've heard one too many Tootsie Pop jokes.
I Got Your Back
Moms make great scratching posts based on this Andy Parkinson photo.
You Can't See Me
Looking at Paul Marchhart's photo, it seems like it would be easy to beat a bear in hide-and-seek.
Cha Cha Cha
Need new dances moves? Look no further than Rick Elieson's grooving bear.
Max Relaxation
Bears had some of the best poses this year, and this Wenona Suydam shot is proof.
Angry Birds
Andrew Mayes' winged subject must've woke up on the wrong side of the nest.
OMG
Aditya Kshirsagar's snake appears pleasantly shocked.
Catch Me If You Can
Roland Kranitz captured what appears to be an extreme animal trust fall.
Lumberjack Cat
Siddhant Agrawal came across a tiger "hauling" timber.
A Perfect Circle
Patrick Dirlam captured just how round a bird can be.
Bust a Move
There's no wrong time for a dance party in Sarosh Lodhi's picture.