See the Wacky, Weird and Wonderful Finalists of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The winners of the annual competition, which features hilarious animal photos from around the world, will be announced on October 22

By Kelli Bender and Ben Trivett
September 10, 2021 01:53 PM

Credit: Arthur Trevino/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are back, and PEOPLE has a peek at the silly, sweet, and strange shots that are in the running to win this year's annual competition.  

Each year, the awards, which Tom Sullam and wildlife photographer Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE founded in 2015, gives a grand prize to the overall winner. The photographers who submitted these shots also have a chance to win one of several other categories, including a prize for the people's choice

Read on to see some of the hilarious shots that have a chance to take home the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards' top title on October 22, and be prepared to laugh! 

No Vacancy

Credit: Kevin Biskaborn/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Kevin Biskaborn snapped a shot of a tree stuffed with sweet little bandits. 

Peek A Boo

Brook Burling captured a similar shot, but with a bit of a different view. 

Kings of Comedy

Credit: Jan Piecha/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Raccoons must know humor to make it into so many finalists' photos. Here, Jan Piecha caught the critters trading the secrets to their comedic success. 

Hold On Tight

Credit: Nicolas de VAULX/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Don't go anywhere because Nicolas De Vaulx has one more funny raccoon shot for you. 

Jump for Joy

Credit: Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Lea Scaddan snapped a shot of two entangled kangaroos who appear to be mid-dance. 

To Be or Not to Be

Credit: Lea Scaddan/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Scaddan also caught the marsupials showing off their dramatic side. 

Pucker Up

Credit: Philipp Stahr/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021

Phillip Stahr's photo wants to know, "Are you ready for a fish kiss?"

Tee Hee

Credit: Martina Novotna/Comedywildlifephoto.com

This seal knows a good joke based on this photo from Martina Novotna. 

Three Amigos

Credit: Joshua Galicki/Comedywildlifephoto.com

These feathered friends photographed by Joshua Galicki are in sync down to the waddle of their feet. 

Follow the Flipper

The penguin friends in Carol Taylor's photo, on the other hand, seem like they may be feuding. 

Blinded By the Leaf

Credit: john speirs/Comedywildlifephoto.com

This pigeon John Speirs photographed won't be joining MENSA anytime soon. 

Treehugger

Credit: Jakub Hodan/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Jakub Hodan found a monkey that is very in tune with nature. 

Privacy Please

Credit: Gurumoorthy K/Comedywildlifephoto.com

It looks like Gurumoorthy Gurumoorthy's subject isn't a fan of the paparazzi. 

Say Cheese

Credit: dikky oesin/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Other animals, like Dikky Oesin's frog, were all smiles when they got their picture taken. 

Amusing Illusion

Credit: Dirk Jan Steehouwer/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Thanks to some genius alignment, it looks like the monkey in Dirk Jan Steehouwer's photo is riding in style. 

Shrug Emoji

Credit: Dawn Wilson/Comedywildlifephoto.com

The bird Dawn Wilson caught on camera does not have the answers you are looking for. 

Flying Fail

Credit: David Eppley/Comedywildlifephoto.com

David Eppley's photo proves that birds can be distracted drivers too. 

Sing it!

Credit: Clemence Guinard/Comedywildlifephoto.com

It looks like Clemence Giunard caught this monkey mid-opera. 

Otter Momager

Credit: Chee Kee Teo/Comedywildlifephoto.com

There's no question about who's in charge in Chee Kee Teo's photo. 

Oh Hello!

Charlie Page photographed this baby bird at peak sweetness.

Wise and Weary

Anita Ross' owl looks like they've heard one too many Tootsie Pop jokes. 

I Got Your Back

Moms make great scratching posts based on this Andy Parkinson photo. 

You Can't See Me

Credit: Pal Marchhart/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Looking at Paul Marchhart's photo, it seems like it would be easy to beat a bear in hide-and-seek. 

Cha Cha Cha

Credit: Rick Elieson/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Need new dances moves? Look no further than Rick Elieson's grooving bear. 

Max Relaxation

Credit: Wenona Suydam/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Bears had some of the best poses this year, and this Wenona Suydam shot is proof. 

Angry Birds

Andrew Mayes' winged subject must've woke up on the wrong side of the nest. 

OMG

Aditya Kshirsagar's snake appears pleasantly shocked. 

Catch Me If You Can

Credit: Roland Kranitz/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Roland Kranitz captured what appears to be an extreme animal trust fall. 

Lumberjack Cat

Credit: Siddhant Agrawal/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Siddhant Agrawal came across a tiger "hauling" timber. 

A Perfect Circle

Credit: Patrick Dirlam/Comedywildlifephoto.com

Patrick Dirlam captured just how round a bird can be. 

Bust a Move

Credit: Sarosh Lodhi/Comedywildlifephoto.com

There's no wrong time for a dance party in Sarosh Lodhi's picture. 

