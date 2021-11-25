The Scottish Deerhound and her handler Angela Lloyd are now back-to-back champions after winning the Best in Show title at the 2021 and 2020 National Dog Show

Scottish Deerhound Claire Wins Best in Show at the 2021 National Dog Show After Winning in 2020

Claire the Scottish Deerhound celebrated Thanksgiving with an impressive victory.

With help from her talented handler Angela Lloyd, the elegant canine won the Best in Show title at the 20th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina, which occurred earlier this month and aired on Thanksgiving Day on NBC after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

If Claire — registered name GCH Foxcliffe Claire Randall Fraser — looks familiar, it could be because the champion pooch took home the same title last year. The impressive back-to-back win doesn't come as a total shock to those who know Claire well. The canine is the number one ranked Scottish Deerhound in America and is now the top-winning Scottish Deerhound in history. Plus, Claire comes from a line of leading dogs; her grandmother won Best in Show at the 2011 Westminster Dog Show.

Even with her history of success, Claire and Lloyd did not enter the 2021 National Dog Show expecting to take home the event's top honor.

"I was thinking more about keeping her happy, getting a really good performance out of her, and just having a good time," Lloyd said in a statement of her approach with Claire to this year's show.

National Dog Show Winner Credit: Stephen Donahue

Claire won Best in Group for the Hound Group before heading into the National Dog Show's Best in Show round, where she was joined by Chester the Affenpinscher, Sasha the Pyrenean Shepherd, MM the Lakeland Terrier, Jade the German Shorthaired Pointer, Mo'Ne the Kuvasz, and Winter the Bulldog.

"Claire, in her mind, really believes in herself and has a lot of confidence in who she is. And if you looked like her, wouldn't you?" Lloyd said of the Scottish Deerhound's winning edge, adding, "she is just truly at the top of her game."

National Dog Show Winner Credit: Stephen Donahue

Claire will return to her Virginia home with another win under her collar and resume her daily routine following the National Dog Show. For the Scottish Deerhound, that means morning runs and post-breakfast naps.

"Sometimes we watch Outlander when it's on," Lloyd added of Claire's home life.