Siba the Standard Poodle Wins Best in Show at the 2020 Westminster Dog Show

Siba is top dog and has the ribbon to prove it. The Standard Poodle won Best in Show at the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday night.

Siba — GCHP CH Stone Run Afternoon Tea — beat out over 2,500 other canines from 205 breeds to win the coveted Westminster Dog Show purple ribbon and title of Best in Show with help from her handler Crystal Murray-Clas.

After winning the Non-Sporting Group earlier in the show, Siba strutted onto the famous green ring at New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the Best in Show round along with six other furry, fabulous group winners.

Filling out the final round, judged by Robert H. Slay, was Bourbon the Whippet of the Hound Group, Bono the Havanese of the Toy Group, Conrad the Shetland Sheepdog of the Herding Group, Daniel the Golden Retriever of the Sporting Group, Wilma the Boxer of the Working Group, and Wire Fox Terrier of the Terrier Group

Close behind Siba was Bourbon the Whippet, who won second place — also known as Reserve Best in Show — at Westminster this year. This year’s winner unseats Westminster royalty, taking the Best in Show title from 2019 Westminster winner King the Wire Fox Terrier.

When asked what treat Siba would eat to celebrate her win, her handler quipped, “Oh, chicken!”

The Standard Poodle made headlines earlier in the show for feasting on McDonald’s grilled chicken sandwiches, when no other chicken could be found.

After two days of hard work, Siba will enjoy the traditional Westminster Dog Show victory lap. This Wednesday celebration usually includes a visit to the top of the Empire State Building, lunch at beloved N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi’s and several press appearances.