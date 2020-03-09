Dog in Wheelchair and Fat Cat on Diet Among Pets Trying Out to Be the New Cadbury Bunny

Image zoom Cadbury

Cadbury, the beloved maker of the egg-shaped chocolate confections, is branching out from bunnies.

The candy company is looking to replace its famous floppy-eared mascot was a new animal. To find the perfect fit, Cadbury put out a casting call to all pets across the United States. Over 4,000 animals entered the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts and now, with help from Jiffpom, the company has narrowed down all those entries to 10 finalists.

“The quantity and quality of entries for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year just blew us away,” Ethan Mandelof the Cadbury Brand Team said in a statement. “Now the excitement builds as we let the fans, for the first time ever, vote to help select the next Cadbury Bunny for our 2020 commercial.”

Animal lovers have until March 18 to vote for their favorite of the ten pet participants and are allowed to vote once a day until the deadline.

RELATED: Bird or Bunny? Watch the Animal Video that Is Dividing the Internet

Once all the votes are tallied, Cadbury will announce the winner on March 24. The newly crowned Cadbury bunny will star in the 2020 “Cadbury Clucking Bunny” commercial and receive $5,000 from Cadbury. The company will also donate $10,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) in the winner’s name.

Among the animals you can vote for is a canine in a wheelchair named Lieutenant Dan. According to Walkin’ Pets, the company that provided Lieutenant Dan’s wheelchair, the Treeing Walker Coonhound is a double amputee who learned to walk on his front legs at eight weeks old. With his wheelchair, Lt. Dan can walk, run, and play just like any other dog — and all that activity keeps a smile on this pup’s face.

Image zoom Cadbury

Another notable pet vying for the Cadbury Bunny title is Lunchbox. The black-and-white shelter cat is currently residing at a foster home through the Oklahoma Humane Society. Along with taking hours of acting classes, the pudgy pussycat is also working on slimming down from 23 pounds to a healthier weight, reports KOKH, while he waits for a forever home and fame.

RELATED: The Easter … Dog? Meet The New Cadbury ‘Bunny’, an Adorable, Wrinkly Bulldog Named Henri

Last year, when Cadbury held their 2019 Bunny Tryouts, Henri the Bulldog earned the honor of being named the Cadbury Bunny.

To learn more about the Cadbury Bunny Tryout contestants, and vote for your favorite, visit Cadbury’s contest website.