All the Group Winners and Best in Show from the 2019 National Dog Show

TOP DOG
Thor, the Bulldog with the big appetite, took home the National Dog Show Presented by Purina’s top prize. The friendly canine and his handler, Eduardo Paris, won Best in Show at this year’s competition. Thor isn’t the only canine who stood out from the pack of pooches who took part in the National Dog Show. Read on to meet the other canines who took part in the Best in Show round after winning their groups
MAKE IT WORK
Nick the Siberian Husky was named number one in the Working Group before heading to the Best in Show round.
ALL THE GLITTERS IS GOLD
Daniel the Golden Retriever delighted viewers and won the Sporting Group during the Thanksgiving dog show.
HAPPY HOUND
A round of applause for this Pharaoh Hound! Maddie earned the Best of Hound Group title at the 2019 National Dog Show.
FIRST IN FLUFF
LITTLE DOG, BIG WIN
Bono the Havanese won the Toy Group at the National Dog Show and a spot in the show’s Best in Show round.
TERRIFIC TERRIER
Blaine the Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier took the Terrier Group and likely captured a few hearts along the way.