The 2019 Audubon Photography Award Winners Offer Stunning Look at the World of Birds

The contest's winning photos include a sage-grouse bird battle and a shot of a bald eagle carrying a fox and a rabbit
It’s another year of beautiful birds for the Audubon Photography awards.
The contest, now in its tenth year, received over 2,500 entries from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and 10 Canadian provinces and territories. Out of these applicants, six winners were chosen, along with four honorable mentions.
All of the winners and honorable mentions will be featured at the biennial Audubon Convention this month, in future issues of Audubon magazine and Nature’s Best Photography magazine and in a special traveling exhibit showcasing the Audubon Photography Awards winners.
Among the winning shots is a puffin picture from a young photographer and a shocking photo of a bald eagle picking up a rabbit and a fox. All of photos focus on the beauty, mystery and daily lives of birds.
According to the The Audubon Society, many of the winning entries feature striking fliers protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, “one of Audubon’s founding conservation victories and one of the most important bird conservation laws, that has protected countless birds since 1918.”
See all of the winners below, and if you are still craving more avian photography, check out the “Birds in Focus” event series that is currently traveling across the country.
Grand Prize Winner
Bird: Red-winged Blackbird
Photographer: Kathrin Swoboda
Location: Huntley Meadows Park, Alexandria, Virginia
Amateur Winner
Bird: White-necked Jacobin
Photographer: Mariam Kamal
Location: Dave and Dave’s Nature Park, Sarapiqui, Costa Rica
Professional Winner
Bird: Greater Sage-Grouse
Photographer: Elizabeth Boehm
Location: Pinedale, Wyoming
Youth Winner
Bird: Horned Puffin
Photographer: Sebastian Velasquez
Location: Alaska SeaLife Center (accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums), Seward, Alaska
Plants For Birds Winner
Bird: Hooded Oriole on as California fan palm
Photographer: Michael Schulte
Location: San Diego, California
Fisher Prize Winner
Bird: Black-browed Albatross
Photographer: Ly Dang
Location: Saunders Island, Falkland Islands
Amateur Honorable Mention
Bird: Blue Heron
Photographer: Melissa Rowell
Location: Wakodahatchee Wetlands, Delray Beach, Florida
Professional Honorable Mention
Bird: Bald Eagle
Photographer: Kevin Ebi
Location: San Juan Island National Historical Park, Friday Harbor, Washington
Youth Honorable Mention
Bird: Bobolink
Photographer: Garrett Sheets
Location: Dunn Ranch Prairie, Lincoln Township, Missouri
Plants For Birds Honorable Mention
Bird: Purple Gallinule on a fire flag
Photographer: Joseph Przybyla
Location: Circle B Bar Reserve, Lakeland, Florida