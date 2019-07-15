The 2019 Audubon Photography Award Winners Offer Stunning Look at the World of Birds

The contest's winning photos include a sage-grouse bird battle and a shot of a bald eagle carrying a fox and a rabbit

By Kelli Bender
July 15, 2019 04:29 PM
Kevin Ebi/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Professional Honorable Mention

It’s another year of beautiful birds for the Audubon Photography awards.

The contest, now in its tenth year, received over 2,500 entries from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and 10 Canadian provinces and territories. Out of these applicants, six winners were chosen, along with four honorable mentions.

All of the winners and honorable mentions will be featured at the biennial Audubon Convention this month, in future issues of Audubon magazine and Nature’s Best Photography magazine and in a special traveling exhibit showcasing the Audubon Photography Awards winners.

Among the winning shots is a puffin picture from a young photographer and a shocking photo of a bald eagle picking up a rabbit and a fox. All of photos focus on the beauty, mystery and daily lives of birds.

According to the The Audubon Society, many of the winning entries feature striking fliers protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, “one of Audubon’s founding conservation victories and one of the most important bird conservation laws, that has protected countless birds since 1918.”

See all of the winners below, and if you are still craving more avian photography, check out the “Birds in Focus” event series that is currently traveling across the country.

Kathrin Swoboda/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Grand Prize Winner

Grand Prize Winner 

Bird: Red-winged Blackbird

Photographer: Kathrin Swoboda

Location: Huntley Meadows Park, Alexandria, Virginia

Amateur Winner 

Bird: White-necked Jacobin

Photographer: Mariam Kamal

Location: Dave and Dave’s Nature Park, Sarapiqui, Costa Rica

Elizabeth Boehm/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Professional Winner

Professional Winner 

Bird: Greater Sage-Grouse

Photographer: Elizabeth Boehm

Location: Pinedale, Wyoming

Sebastian Velasquez/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Youth Winner

Youth Winner 

Bird: Horned Puffin

Photographer: Sebastian Velasquez

Location: Alaska SeaLife Center (accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums), Seward, Alaska

Michael Schulte/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Plants For Birds Winner

Plants For Birds Winner 

Bird: Hooded Oriole on as California fan palm

Photographer: Michael Schulte

Location: San Diego, California

Ly Dang/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Fisher Prize Winner

Fisher Prize Winner 

Bird: Black-browed Albatross

Photographer: Ly Dang

Location: Saunders Island, Falkland Islands

Melissa Rowell/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Amateur Honorable Mention

Amateur Honorable Mention

Bird: Blue Heron

Photographer: Melissa Rowell

Location: Wakodahatchee Wetlands, Delray Beach, Florida

Kevin Ebi/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Professional Honorable Mention

Professional Honorable Mention

Bird: Bald Eagle

Photographer: Kevin Ebi

Location: San Juan Island National Historical Park, Friday Harbor, Washington

Garrett Sheets/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Youth Honorable Mention

Youth Honorable Mention

Bird: Bobolink

Photographer: Garrett Sheets

Location: Dunn Ranch Prairie, Lincoln Township, Missouri

Joseph Przybyla/Audubon Photography Awards/2019 Plants For Birds Honorable

Plants For Birds Honorable Mention 

Bird: Purple Gallinule on a fire flag

Photographer: Joseph Przybyla 

Location: Circle B Bar Reserve, Lakeland, Florida

 

