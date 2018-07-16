6 Amazon Prime Day Deals Your Pets Want You to Snag Right Me-ow!

Amazon Prime Day is here! And with it comes oodles of bargains and bonuses for everyone in your family, including your pets.

Alas, most animals haven’t been gifted with opposable thumbs, so surfing the web, becoming Amazon Prime members and packing their virtual carts with Prime Day goodies isn’t possible without some help.

Luckily, they have you, their lovable, caring owners with opposable thumbs, to help them.

To make it easier to treat your pets to their favorite products, at a discount, we scoured Amazon and rounded up the best deals for cats, dogs and the other furry/feathered/scaly friends in your life.

Prime Day’s official start time is Monday, July 16, at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET). It will last for 36 hours straight, with deals starting as often as every five minutes!

So start shopping me-ow, and make sure to check back in for more deals.

PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box

This magical litter box that does all the dirty work for you is on sale from its original price of $149.99 (pictured above).

Greenies Original Dog Dental Chews

These treats loved by dogs are also appreciated by your pet’s teeth. Various Greenies treats, for felines and canines, are on sale during Amazon Prime Day, including this Value Pack.

PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder

Never worry about missing a pet feeding again with this automated feeder you can control from anywhere with your smartphone. Now’s the time to save some serious cash on this creation, which usually costs $179.95.

PetSafe Dart

Keep your kitty entertained for hours, or at least a lot of minutes, with this toy (retail price $35.23) that takes lasers to the next level.

PetSafe Drinkwell Original Cat and Dog Water Fountain

Keep your pet from chasing waterfalls by giving him one in his own home. This water bowl keeps H2O fresh by constantly circulating and filtering water, whether an animal is slurping it up or not.

Furbo Dog Camera: Treat Tossing, Full HD Wifi Pet Camera and 2-Way Audio

Keep your pooch entertained while you are away with this high-tech treat tosser that also allows you to talk to your pet and see her on your smartphone. This animal invention is 44 percent off the original price of $249 for Prime Day.

