China Rescue Dogs is flying 145 newly rescued dogs to New York at the beginning of March, and is hoping to raise the funds needed to save 60 additional canines.

Over 200 Dogs Saved from Dog Meat Trade and Abuse Set to Fly to New Homes in the U.S.

Over 200 dogs are preparing to take flight to a new start.

China Rescue Dogs — an organization dedicated to saving canines from abuse, neglect, and the dog meat trade so they can find loving forever homes in North America — is currently working to help a big batch of rescue pooches start a new chapter in their lives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One hundred forty-five newly rescued dogs are scheduled to arrive at New York City's John F. Kennedy Aiport in early March via three cargo plane flights paid for by China Rescue Dogs and more than a dozen other rescues. Once the flights arrive, the dogs will be met by animal-loving volunteers that will help the canines get comfortable and find forever homes.

"What was once the end of their lives, is now a new beginning for these beautiful babies," Jill Stewart, the president and founder of China Rescue Dogs, said in a statement. "They all have been quarantined, microchipped, and received all the necessary vaccinations. Now, it is time for them to live the rest of their lives being safe and happy with their forever families."

China Rescue Dogs is hoping to add another 60 dogs to their flight list. These pooches are ready for their trip to the United States, but now they need a plane. China Rescue Dogs is working to raise the funds needed to pay for the flight, roughly $30,000, so the 60 additional dogs can be in the U.S. by the end of March.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy China Rescue Dogs

"Funding is crucial," Stewart added. "We never say no to any dog — mixed breeds, banned breeds, disabled dogs, and seniors. We try to rescue them all. Unfortunately, we cannot do that without the public's continued support."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy China Rescue Dogs

Donations to China Rescue Dogs help the organization get the animals to the United States and help cover the cost of transporting the canines to their new families after they land.

"From the east coast to the west coast, we have forever families waiting for their new babies to arrive. Delivering these babies to their new homes is worth the effort but is still expensive," Stewart shared.