Illinois Authorities Suspect Avian Flu Outbreak Killed 200 Birds Found Dead at Forest Preserve

The current avian flu outbreak has led to over 23 million bird deaths in 24 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

The current avian flu outbreak is suspected of killing more than 200 birds in the last week at Baker's Lake Forest Preserve in Illinois, authorities said.

Officials are awaiting further testing by the federal government, which provides the only declaration of incidences of avian influenza, to confirm the cause of the bird deaths, according to a statement from the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chris Anchor, a wildlife biologist for the Forest Preserves District of Cook County, told the Chicago Tribune that this is the largest outbreak of the avian flu he has observed.

"I've never seen anything like this since I started working here 41 years ago," he said. "Chances are this is happening in other places, and we're not aware of it because no one is looking."

The birds are believed to have contracted Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1), which "is highly contagious among birds and can be deadly, especially in domestic poultry," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The deaths at Baker's Lake — which is home to one of the most significant heron rookeries in the Midwest — come amid an outbreak of the virus, which has led to over 23 million bird deaths in 24 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Officials believe the current outbreak in the United States is the worst since 2015, when more than 50 million birds died or were euthanized because of the flu, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"There's always avian flu going around, but this highly pathogenic version of it doesn't show up often," Michael P. Ward, senior ornithologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey, told the outlet. "It's usually found with waterfowl in tight areas and can cause a mass mortality event."

"The recent one is very deadly," he added. "If the bird gets it, it dies."

The avian flu outbreak has caused zoos across the country to close their bird exhibits temporarily.