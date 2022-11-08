Lifestyle Pets Meet the 20-Inch Tall Pony Who Is Ready to Take the Reins as the World's Smallest Horse Pumuckel is a three-year-old Shetland pony who helps with art therapy programs in Germany and hopes to be a Guinness World Record holder by next year By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 02:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Bernd Thissen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Pumuckel may only be 20 inches tall, but the three-year-old Shetland pony has high aspirations. The adorable animal is poised to become the official world's smallest horse, Reuters reported. According to the news service, Guinness World Records told Carola Weidemann, Pumuckel's owner, that the pony was too young to qualify for the record in 2022 – animals must be four or older to compete for the record – but that he is on track to take the reins if he doesn't grow more than two inches over the next year. The current record holder for Guinness World Records' World's Smallest Horse title is a 22-inch mini Appaloosa horse named Bombel, who has dwarfism, according to USA Today. "So I have to wait a little, and I hope that this little darling here won't grow much anymore," Weidemann told Reuters. Zosia Mamet Swapped Horses with Kaley Cuoco's Mom — and It's 'Obsessed with Swedish Fish' The owner added that "the vagaries of nature" are responsible for "cuddly" Pumuckel's small stature. Bernd Thissen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images Until next year's possible title-taking moment, Pumuckel bides his time by assisting with art therapy programs in Germany. Kentucky Man Makes 'Horse Kicks' — Sneakers for Race Horses Inspired by Nike and Adidas Shoes "This pony is simply a darling," Pumuckel's mom said. "You constantly want to cuddle and caress him and love him. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. She added, "It's a cuddly pony and an incredible friend."