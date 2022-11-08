Meet the 20-Inch Tall Pony Who Is Ready to Take the Reins as the World's Smallest Horse

Pumuckel is a three-year-old Shetland pony who helps with art therapy programs in Germany and hopes to be a Guinness World Record holder by next year

By
Published on November 8, 2022
06 October 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Breckerfeld: Shetland pony Pumuckel stands between the hooves of gelding Ron-Sheer. The three-year-old animal with a shoulder height of just 50 centimeters has been trained as a therapy horse and delights children and senior citizens. Weidemann, a riding instructor, wants to have her XS horse entered in the Guinness Book of Records.
Photo: Bernd Thissen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Pumuckel may only be 20 inches tall, but the three-year-old Shetland pony has high aspirations.

The adorable animal is poised to become the official world's smallest horse, Reuters reported.

According to the news service, Guinness World Records told Carola Weidemann, Pumuckel's owner, that the pony was too young to qualify for the record in 2022 – animals must be four or older to compete for the record – but that he is on track to take the reins if he doesn't grow more than two inches over the next year.

The current record holder for Guinness World Records' World's Smallest Horse title is a 22-inch mini Appaloosa horse named Bombel, who has dwarfism, according to USA Today.

"So I have to wait a little, and I hope that this little darling here won't grow much anymore," Weidemann told Reuters.

The owner added that "the vagaries of nature" are responsible for "cuddly" Pumuckel's small stature.

06 October 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Breckerfeld: Riding instructor Carola Weidemann leads her Shetland pony Pumuckel over a ramp into her car at her farm. The three-year-old animal with a shoulder height of just 50 centimeters has been trained as a therapy horse and delights children and senior citizens. The riding instructor wants to have her XS horse entered in the Guinness Book of Records.
Bernd Thissen/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Until next year's possible title-taking moment, Pumuckel bides his time by assisting with art therapy programs in Germany.

"This pony is simply a darling," Pumuckel's mom said. "You constantly want to cuddle and caress him and love him.

She added, "It's a cuddly pony and an incredible friend."

