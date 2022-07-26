2 Miami Men Arrested and Charged for Allegedly Abducting Endangered Key Deer: Police

Yoankis Hernandez Pena, 38, and Andres Leon Valdes, 45, were charged with cruelty to animals and taking, possessing, or selling a federally designated endangered species, officials said

Two men from Miami were taken into custody after police found an endangered Key deer in their vehicle while conducting a traffic stop, officials said in a statement on Facebook.

The arrests were made early Sunday morning after deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office stopped a blue Chevrolet hatchback-style vehicle for failing to stay in its lane just before 2 a.m. near Mile Marker 56 in Marathon, Florida.

Upon their inspection, authorities discovered an injured Key deer was inside the vehicle on top of a cooler, lawn chairs, and other miscellaneous objects.

Key deer is the smallest subspecies of white-tailed deer and is listed as a federally endangered species, per Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) website.

Officials said the men told them they allegedly struck the deer on U.S. 1 north of the Seven Mile Bridge — an area that is not known to be the habitat for the species.

"The men stated they initially thought the deer was dead but realized the deer was still alive, so they decided to take it to a veterinarian in Miami for treatment," the statement from officials read. "Both men stated they never called 911, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."

FWC officers responded to the scene to further investigate. Yoankis Hernandez Pena and Andres Leon Valdes were arrested after the two allegedly confessed to putting the deer in their truck.

Pena, 38, and Valdes, 45, were taken to jail and charged with cruelty to animals and taking, possessing, or selling a federally designated endangered species, and are still in custody, according to jail records. It is unclear if both men have obtained legal representation to comment on their behalf.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.