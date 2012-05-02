2-Day-Old Fox Barely Escapes Giant Farm Fire

Is it all clear?

This adorable fox cub was just two days old when rescue crews found him in a pile of ashes after a huge fire at a farm in Buckinghamshire, England.

The cub’s fur had been singed and he was frightened by his experience, but alive. A firefighter wrapped the fox up in his jacket and took him to Tiggywinkles Wildlife Hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

