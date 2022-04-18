2 Bird Flu Cases Confirmed in U.S. Zoos, Officials Say Infected Birds Won't Be Euthanized

The current avian flu outbreak has led to over 23 million bird deaths in 24 states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Two cases of the bird flu have been confirmed in United States zoos. The infected birds will not be euthanized, according to health officials.

On Thursday, U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) spokesman Mike Stepien declined to reveal which two zoos reported the cases and which bird species were affected, the Associated Press reported.

Stepien told the outlet that while most farms have to euthanize infected birds, zoos do not. Instead, zoos are allowed to work with state veterinary officials to treat their infected birds as long as the animals are isolated from other birds to avoid a larger outbreak.

Numerous zoos across the country are taking precautions to protect their bird residents from avian flu exposure, including temporarily closing bird exhibits following an outbreak of bird flu in the U.S.

The outbreak has already caused the death of over 23 million birds in 24 states, according to the USDA.

Officials believe the current outbreak in the United States is the worst since 2015, when more than 50 million birds died or were euthanized because of the flu, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The USDA revealed that the national bird is one of the latest victims of the bird flu, reporting that 36 bald eagles across 14 states have died from the virus since February.

The current outbreak is also causing egg and poultry sales to rise nationwide. Last week, the USDA reported that the average weekly cost of eggs was up 44% compared to last year, while poultry prices are expected to rise up to 12 percent this year.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in commercial and backyard farms in more than 22 states, according to the USDA.