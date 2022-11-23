Lifestyle Pets 18 Dogs Saved from Vietnam Slaughterhouse — Including Canines 'Locked Up in Cages for Fattening' The owner of the slaughterhouse that killed "10-15 dogs every day" for the past five years is closing his dog meat business after joining Humane Society International's Models for Change program By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 04:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Chau Doan/AP Images for HSI Rescuers saved eighteen dogs from a slaughterhouse in Vietnam after the owner decided to give up the business and surrender the remaining canines at the facility. According to a release from Humane Society International (HSI), the animal welfare organization took over care of the 18 canines after 40-year-old Mr. Hiep of Vietnam's Thai Nguyen province — a popular area for dog meat supply — joined Models for Change, a program created by HSI to help people transition out of the dog meat trade. As part of the program, Mr. Hiep decided to permanently close down his business which had killed "10-15 dogs every day" for the past five years, per the release. HSI and officials from Vietnam's Departments of Agriculture and Animal Health were on site to assist Mr. Hiep, who is now planning to switch from the dog meat business to agricultural services. The slaughterhouse owner shared in a statement that he knows "in my heart that killing and eating dogs is wrong" and that "it was becoming harder and harder for me to do it. I am convinced that being part of this trade was bringing my family bad karma, so I am relieved to work with HSI in Vietnam to end this chapter in my life and start afresh." Chau Doan/AP Images for HSI First Responders Adopt Dogs They Rescued from Plane Crash in Wisconsin: 'Fell Out of the Sky' When HSI came to move Mr. Hiep's 18 dogs to an animal rescue, the group's officials found some of the pups "locked up in cages for fattening to reach slaughter weight." After HSI removed the dogs from their cages, the pooches were "vaccinated against rabies and distemper." HSI transported the dogs to temporary shelters and rehabilitation centers at the Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry for medical attention and care. Once the canines are healthy and comfortable, they will be placed for adoption locally and abroad. Chau Doan/AP Images for HSI 34 Dogs Rescued from Dog Meat Trade Are Preparing for Homes 'Where They Can Finally Enjoy Life' HSI's Models for Change program recently began in Vietnam following the program's success in South Korea. Models for Change started in South Korea in 2015 and has shut down 17 dog meat farms and rescued 2,500 dogs since then. The program assists the slaughterhouse owners who choose to participate by helping the owners transition to a new business. RELATED: Animal Activists Rescue Hundreds of Dogs From Meat Festival in China In a statement, Phuong Tham, Humane Society International's country director in Vietnam, said, "We are very proud to bring our Models for Change program to Vietnam. The dog meat trade is not only unbelievably cruel but also poses a very grave risk to human health from the transmission of potentially lethal diseases like rabies." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Mr. Hiep is the first of what we hope will be many more people to leave this dangerous trade behind them, helping the government achieve its goal of eliminating human rabies deaths from dog interactions by 2030," he added.