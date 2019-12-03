Patient Pet Owner Gets Her 17 Cats and Dogs to Pose for Photo Together: 'I Was So Thrilled'

Image zoom Kennedy News and Media

This pet owner got the ultimate family portrait ahead of the holidays!

Kathy Smith of Corwen, Wales, has 17 adorable dogs and cats — and she managed to get all of them to sit together long enough to snap a heartwarming photo of the clan.

“I was so thrilled when I realized I’d captured this shot — it’s like a little family photo,” Smith, 30, told the Daily Mail.

However, it was no easy feat. Smith, who is a shop assistant, said it took multiple takes to get the shot and that she was chasing her pets around the house with treats to get them all in one spot for the few seconds she had to take the photo. She said that while the dogs would usually sit still with the treat, her cats were much harder to pose.

“I now know the real meaning behind herding cats,” she told the outlet. “I had to just keep picking them up and putting them back until they stayed.”

“It took about three attempts but in the end I managed to keep them there for a couple of seconds and get the photo before they were off again,” Smith added. “We live in quite a chaotic house but you get used to it.”

Of the 17 pets, Smith has eight dogs — Ruby, Ben, Max, Sheba, Teddy, Rio, Storm and Mishka. The remaining nine cats are named Dinky, Jakie, Opal, Paddy, Socks, Safi, Cinders, Dusty and Smokey.

“I love all of my pets so much so I was really happy when I managed to get them all posing together — despite it not being easy to do,” Smith said.

The U.K. woman lives with her furry friends in a three-bedroom home, and told the Daily Mail that she rescues animals in need. In addition to her 17 photographed pets, she also cares for four Budgerigar birds, several fish and a baby hedgehog.

“People are usually shocked when they come over and realize how many pets we have, the house is mad but we’re used to it,” she said of the many animals in her home. “They all run around and you don’t realize there’s a lot of them until they’re in one room.”