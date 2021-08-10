Officials leading efforts to get the 14 elephants home following the animals' 300-mile post-escape journey have employed over 25,000 police officers and staff to help herd the group

150,000 People in China Evacuated to Clear the Way For Escaped Elephants Returning to Reserve

More than 150,000 people have been evacuated in southwest China's Yunnan province to clear a path for a pack of 14 escaped Asian elephants.

Wan Yong, who oversees an organization that was tasked with returning the wild animals to the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture nature reserve, told reporters on Monday that in addition to the evacuations, 25,000 police and staff have been employed to make sure the elephants stay on track, according to local news outlet Xinhua.

Police and staff are using vehicles, drones, and 180 tons of food to guide the elephants through the migration, the outlet reported.

Asian elephant herd

According to the Associated Press, the herd of elephants crossed the Yuanjiang River on Sunday night, nearly 125 miles away from the reserve.

Over a year ago, the wild animals escaped their nature reserve home. Officials later found the elephants more than 300 miles away from the facility and have spent months trying to get the animals to return to the reserve. The herd has made "significant" progress, and officials believe the elephants will complete the journey soon, a Yunnan government spokesperson told the AP.

Asian elephant herd

In June, the outlet reported that the herd of 14 is connected to 412 separate damage incidents caused by the elephants' 300-mile journey. The herd has reportedly caused about 6.8 million yuan ($1.1 million) in damage to farmlands.