15 Holiday Outfits for Small Pets that Let Reptiles and Guinea Pigs Join the Festive Fun
Every animal deserves a little holiday cheer, and our smallest pets are no exception
O Cutie Tree
After you are done trimming your tree, don't forget to decorate your guinea pig too.
Buy it! Christmas Tree Small Pet Holiday Costume, $6.99; PetSmart.com
Razzle Dazzle
Give the lizard, gerbil, or hamster in your life the gift of options with this collection of festive hats.
Buy it! Reptile & Rodent Micro Christmas Hats for the Holiday Season, $4.70 each; Etsy.com
Simple Sweater
Sometimes, it's best to keep it simple when you have an ugly sweater party to attend.
Buy it! Guinea Pig Ugly Sweater, $4.50; Petco.com
Hopping Holidays
This is a different kind of Christmas tree topper.
Buy it! X-mas Tree Rabbit Hat, $17.55; Etsy.com
Ho Ho Ho
Santa's little helper gets a whole new look!
Buy it! Santa Claus Guinea Pig Costume, $7.19; Chewy.com
Herd Honcho
The perfect outfit for reptiles waiting on standby to be part of Santa's reindeer herd.
Buy it! Reindeer Reptile Costume, $4.99; PetSmart.com
Bundled Up
Proof you don't need to be Paul Bunyan's size to pull off the lumberjack look.
Buy it! Cozy Small Pet Holiday Cap & Sweater, $6.99; PetSmart.com
Festive Flower Crown
The headpiece for bunnies who want to bring festive chic to the Christmas table.
Buy it! Christmas Crown for Rabbit, $11.50; Esty.com
All Ears
It's always good to have an elf on hand when trying to figure out Christmas gifts.
Buy it! Elf Reptile Costume, $4.99; PetSmart.com
Pajama Party
Your guinea pig will be ready for Santa to sneak down the chimney in these bold PJs.
Buy it! Ho Ho Ho Small Pet Holiday Pajamas, $6.99; PetSmart.com
Merry and Mythical
Just when you thought unicorns couldn't get any more magical.
Buy it! Unicorn Reptile Costume, $4.99; PetSmart.com
Reindeer Recruit
Step aside, Rudolph!
Buy it! Holiday Antlers Guinea Pig Headpiece, $5.99; Chewy.com
Scaly Santa
Santa has never been smaller or sweeter!
Buy it! Santa Claus Reptile Costume, $4.99; PetSmart.com
Furry Flair
This collar doubles as a bib for when your guinea is nibbling up their holiday feast.
Buy it! Red Plaid Guinea Pig Ruffle Collar with Pom Poms, $3.00; Chewy.com
Home for the Holidays
The pets who don't like outfits should still get to enjoy the holiday spirit.
Buy it! Gingerbread House Party Small Animal House, $4.50; Petco.com