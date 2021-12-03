15 Holiday Outfits for Small Pets that Let Reptiles and Guinea Pigs Join the Festive Fun

Every animal deserves a little holiday cheer, and our smallest pets are no exception

By Kelli Bender December 03, 2021 04:19 PM
1 of 15

O Cutie Tree

Credit: petsmart

After you are done trimming your tree, don't forget to decorate your guinea pig too. 

Buy it! Christmas Tree Small Pet Holiday Costume, $6.99; PetSmart.com

2 of 15

Razzle Dazzle

Credit: etsy

Give the lizard, gerbil, or hamster in your life the gift of options with this collection of festive hats. 

Buy it! Reptile & Rodent Micro Christmas Hats for the Holiday Season, $4.70 each; Etsy.com

3 of 15

Simple Sweater

Credit: petco

Sometimes, it's best to keep it simple when you have an ugly sweater party to attend. 

Buy it! Guinea Pig Ugly Sweater, $4.50; Petco.com

4 of 15

Hopping Holidays

Credit: etsy

This is a different kind of Christmas tree topper. 

Buy it! X-mas Tree Rabbit Hat, $17.55; Etsy.com

5 of 15

Ho Ho Ho

Credit: chewy

Santa's little helper gets a whole new look!

Buy it! Santa Claus Guinea Pig Costume, $7.19; Chewy.com

6 of 15

Herd Honcho

Credit: petsmart

The perfect outfit for reptiles waiting on standby to be part of Santa's reindeer herd. 

Buy it! Reindeer Reptile Costume, $4.99; PetSmart.com

7 of 15

Bundled Up

Credit: petsmart

Proof you don't need to be Paul Bunyan's size to pull off the lumberjack look. 

Buy it! Cozy Small Pet Holiday Cap & Sweater, $6.99; PetSmart.com

8 of 15

Festive Flower Crown

Credit: etsy

The headpiece for bunnies who want to bring festive chic to the Christmas table. 

Buy it! Christmas Crown for Rabbit, $11.50; Esty.com

9 of 15

All Ears

Credit: petsmart

It's always good to have an elf on hand when trying to figure out Christmas gifts. 

Buy it! Elf Reptile Costume, $4.99; PetSmart.com

10 of 15

Pajama Party

Credit: petsmart

Your guinea pig will be ready for Santa to sneak down the chimney in these bold PJs. 

Buy it! Ho Ho Ho Small Pet Holiday Pajamas, $6.99; PetSmart.com

11 of 15

Merry and Mythical

Credit: petsmart

Just when you thought unicorns couldn't get any more magical. 

Buy it! Unicorn Reptile Costume, $4.99; PetSmart.com

12 of 15

Reindeer Recruit

Credit: chewy

Step aside, Rudolph! 

Buy it! Holiday Antlers Guinea Pig Headpiece, $5.99; Chewy.com 

13 of 15

Scaly Santa

Credit: petsmart

Santa has never been smaller or sweeter! 

Buy it! Santa Claus Reptile Costume, $4.99; PetSmart.com

14 of 15

Furry Flair

Credit: chewy

This collar doubles as a bib for when your guinea is nibbling up their holiday feast. 

Buy it! Red Plaid Guinea Pig Ruffle Collar with Pom Poms, $3.00; Chewy.com

15 of 15

Home for the Holidays

Credit: petco

The pets who don't like outfits should still get to enjoy the holiday spirit. 

Buy it! Gingerbread House Party Small Animal House, $4.50; Petco.com

