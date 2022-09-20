14 Sperm Whales Found Dead in Mass Stranding on Australian Island

Fourteen whales recently washed up dead on the shores of King Island — an Australian island north of Tasmania, The Guardian reported.

Following the discovery, the Marine Conservation Program traveled to the mass stranding location on Tuesday to investigate the whale deaths, per USA Today.

According to NPR, experts will perform necropsies on the marine mammals to define the cause of death, authorities also plan on conducting an aerial survey of King Island and the surrounding waters to check for other whales in the area.

The 14 sperm whales found dead on King Island all appear to be male, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania said in a statement to The Guardian.

"It is possible the whales were part of the same bachelor pod," a department spokesperson told the outlet, explaining that these pods are developed when younger male whales leave their maternal groups.

Wildlife scientist Dr. Vanessa Pirotta told BBC, "All whale strandings remain a mystery." She added, "We don't exactly know why they happen."

Pirotta added that it is possible that the potential "bachelor pad" of sperm whales "misnavigated" the waters near King Island by following a sick or disoriented leader, or the animals could have been startled into shallower waters.

Photo by Department of Natural Resources HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania"s website, mass strandings from whales and dolphins occur regularly in Tasmania. "The Marine Conservation Program continues to respond to these events, on average, once every two to three weeks," the website detailed.

"As such, the MCP is in a unique position to refine rescue procedures and work towards an increased understanding of why these events occur," the department added. "A response may involve the rescue of live whales or dolphins at a mass stranding, or it may be to gather as much information as possible from a single dead animal in order to understand the patterns and processes that drive stranding events."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The public on King Island is encouraged to keep their distance and not interfere with the deceased beached whales, the department told The Guardian.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.